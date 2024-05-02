NFL Players Marques Colston and Jedidiah Collins Team Up with UNO Professor to Offer Financial Education to HS Students
LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two former NFL players and teammates on New Orleans Saints, Marques Colston and Jedidiah Collins, have teamed up with University of New Orleans Professor Chris Surprenant to offer a financial education program for high school students. This initiative aims to provide students with practical financial education and empower them to make informed decisions about their finances.
This new initiative brings together two programs: Collins’s Your Money Vehicle, a comprehensive semester-long, standards-based financial literacy curriculum, which includes an interactive textbook and resources for in-classroom instruction; and Colston’s Dollars to Dreams , a program featuring an app-based tool to help high school students develop an entrepreneurial mindset and acquire the knowledge and skills relevant to financial education through business and entrepreneurship concepts.
Both programs are informed by Surprenant’s academic research into what makes high school financial education programs more or less effective.
"The opportunity to bring innovative financial literacy resources to schools in Louisiana and beyond is a chance to shift the paradigm," said Colston. "This partnership between Dollars to Dreams, the University of New Orleans, and Money Vehicle will empower students with essential knowledge and decision-making tools to seize their futures."
Recently, the Louisiana Department of Education has added Money Vehicle as an approved vendor on its Personal Financial Literacy Instruction Clearinghouse. This approval comes at a crucial time as Louisiana seeks to fulfill the requirements outlined in R.S. 17:270, which mandates the completion of a one-unit Financial Literacy course for high school graduation. The course covers a range of topics, including managing bank accounts, money management principles, understanding credit, and navigating financial transactions.
"We are honored to be recognized by the Louisiana Department of Education and to contribute to the state's efforts in aligning to the new state mandate and promoting financial literacy among its students," said Collins. "Our mission is to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed financial decisions, and we are excited to partner with Marques and Chris to provide educators in Louisiana an opportunity to achieve this goal."
The Louisiana Department of Education's Personal Financial Literacy Instruction Clearinghouse serves as a centralized repository of instructional materials and information to support local school systems in implementing effective financial education programs. By providing access to vetted resources, the Clearinghouse aims to facilitate the delivery of high-quality financial literacy instruction across the state, which includes the Money Vehicle curriculum.
For the next two years, high schools in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina will be able to get access to Money Vehicle and Dollars to Dreams for their financial education courses for no cost due to grant funding secured by Surprenant and Colston. To participate, visit dollarstodreams.org or reach out at YourMoneyVehicle.com.
About Money Vehicle
Money Vehicle is a team of former financial advisors, educators, and instructional designers, whose mission is to close the financial literacy gap. With decades of collective experience, Money Vehicle has developed an interactive textbook, a standards-based curriculum, and the resources for in-classroom instruction. This hybrid engagement of on and off-screen instruction empowers each and every student to begin their financial plan.
