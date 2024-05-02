2920 Roadhouse in Hockley Teams Up with Hans Crawfish in Tomball to Keep the Tradition Alive
We are more than just businesses; we are a community. When one of us faces a challenge, it’s up to all of us to lend a hand.”TOMBALL, TEXAS, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a heartwarming display of community support and collaboration, 2920 Roadhouse in Hockley, Texas, has stepped up to assist neighboring business Hans Crawfish in Tomball, Texas, during a critical time of need. Faced with temporary closure due to fire code issues, Hans Crawfish has found a new temporary home at 2920 Roadhouse, ensuring the beloved springtime tradition of crawfish boils continues uninterrupted.
— Kelly & Christel Burmaster
Starting May 2, 2024, Hans Crawfish will serve their renowned seafood from Thursday through Sunday at the scenic venue of 2920 Roadhouse. This unique arrangement not only helps a local business in distress but also offers patrons the perfect blend of exquisite crawfish and vibrant entertainment, with special access on Fridays and Saturdays to those holding live music tickets from 2920 Roadhouse.
Owners of 2920 Roadhouse, Christel and Kelly Burmaster, expressed enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, "We are more than just businesses; we are a community. When one of us faces a challenge, it’s up to all of us to lend a hand. We’re excited to host Hans Crawfish and see this as a fantastic opportunity to bring our communities closer through great food and music."
Hans Schiller, owner of Hans Crawfish, added, "This gesture by 2920 Roadhouse is a lifesaver for us. It allows us to continue serving our customers and maintain our staff during this season. We are grateful for their support and look forward to a great season together."
The community is invited to join in supporting Hans Crawfish at their new location at 2920 Roadhouse, where the tradition of good times, great music, and delicious crawfish will thrive.
