COMMUNITY HOSPITAL TO HOLD FUNDRAISING TELETHON TO RECOGNIZE HEATLH CARE WORKERS AND FIRST RESPONDERS
COMMUNITY HOSPITAL TO HOLD FUNDRAISING TELETHON TO RECOGNIZE HEATLH CARE WORKERS AND FIRST RESPONDERS.RICHMOND, TEXAS, USA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1950, OakBend Medical Center has lovingly served Richmond, Rosenberg, Wharton and surrounding communities. This year OakBend Medical Center accepted the challenge of taking it’s annual Patchwork fundraiser virtual. They are excited to deliver this beloved community event, old school telethon style, introducing the community to it’s first response teams, community leaders, high schools and grateful patients, showcasing first responder awards throughout the event. "In a time where health is the primary focus and health care workers and first responders are the greatest at risk, we want to wrap our arms around our community and show them we are here for them. Their support and love during this event will resonate throughout our community. We encourage everyone to log on and join in.", Joe Freudenberger, CEO
The non-profit hospital provides top notch quality care to patients, in spite of their financial difficulties during this challenging time. During the Covid-19 crisis, the hospital has been forced to suspend many of its revenue generating activities, while providing more service than ever. This has created unique challenges for the hospital, and for all the first responders in our community.
On October 8, 2020, from 3pm – 9pm, OakBend Medical Center will be hosting an online telethon to recognize and thank all of the communities first responders and to help the hospital meet its annual fundraising goals. First Responder Awards shall be given though out the program to select firemen, sheriff’s deputies, police officers, paramedics and air medics who protect and serve our friends and neighbors. Local schools and emergency services shall be showcasing their talents during the broadcast. To top off the event, an interesting array of goods and services shall be auctioned online. Silent auction items are currently open for bidding and shall close at 8pm on October 8, 2020. The live auction items, featuring vacations, food and unique experiences shall be auctioned between 8pm and 9pm on October 8, 2020.
You can watch the broadcast or bid on auction items by logging onto www.patchworkgiving.com.
Schell Hammel
OakBend Medical Center
+1 2813412014
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter