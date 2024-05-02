CEPTES Announces Updates to XfilesPro DocuPrime on Salesforce AppExchange

CEPTES customers can now experience seamless document generation along with eSignature

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEPTES today announced it has updated XfilesPro DocuPrime on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, providing customers new ways to generate & eSign documents. XfilesPro offers two prominent applications for Document Storage & Document Generation through AppExchange, has now included eSignature in its document generation application XfilesPro DocuPrime which will help its customers easily create contracts, quotes, proposals, NDAs, etc, and eSign in-real time for a faster process.

XfilesPro DocuPrime

With XfilesPro customers can easily build amazing documents by using pre-built templates and customize them as per their requirements. This advanced doc gen application offers complete automation in the document generation process, supports multiple types and formats of document creations, and with the recent update offers real-time eSign as well. One application for all document needs. When integrated with the XfilesPro document storage application, this becomes a very powerful solution for end-to-end document management including document generation, storage & collaboration powered by SharePoint, AWS S3, Google Drive, OneDrive, and eSign. XfilesPro document management suite can truly help customers save time & cost while driving better efficiency & higher productivity.

Comments on the News

"I am extremely delighted with the addition of eSignature functionality in our document generation application XfilesPro DocuPrime. With constant innovation in the document management domain, XfilesPro is rapidly evolving as a trusted application. We have some amazing upcoming developments in both our document management products and I can't wait to see what’s next in store for XfilesPro," said Harish Kumar, Co-founder of CEPTES Software.

“XfilesPro DocuPrime is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by offering seamless document generation & eSign within one application. This will help customers save time & enhance their document management process," said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

Salesforce, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About CEPTES Software

CEPTES Software is a Salesforce Partner that delivers innovative business solutions on the world's #1 cloud platform. With over 14 years of experience, they have enabled the transformation of various business verticals for over 1000 companies across different industries. Regarded as a leader in developing future-proof products and offering managed services, CEPTES is well known for its premium AppExchange applications XfilesPro, DataArchiva, 200 OK, and RealE 360.

For more information, please visit: www.ceptes.com

