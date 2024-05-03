Global Association of InsureTek Professionals (GAIP) Launched
GAIP Official Logo
GAIP Soft Launch had participation by senior diplomats & industry professionals such as H.E. Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, Former Minister of Environment & Water, H.E. Khamis Juma Buamim, Chairman & Group CEO Of KBI UAE, Dr AFTAB Hasan, Chairman, Risk Exchange DIFC Ltd.
Global Association of Insurtech Professionals launches in Dubai, led by Dr. AFTAB Hasan, aiming for global collaboration and innovation in Insurtech.
Today marks the dawn of a new era in the insurtech industry where technology intersects with innovation. Our mission at GAIP is to emerge as the premier international body for Insurtech professionals.”DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Association of Insurtech Professionals (GAIP) Launched in Dubai
— Dr. AFTAB Hasan, Founder & Chairman of GAIP
A significant milestone in insurance technology has been reached with the inauguration of the Global Association of Insurtech Professionals (GAIP) in Dubai, UAE. Spearheaded by Dr AFTAB Hasan, GAIP aims to unite international figures, innovators, technology providers, investors, government authorities, and other stakeholders in the insurtech domain under one roof. The launch, which coincided with the InsureTek Middle East Conference 2024, marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of the insurance technology sector.
GAIP, a non-profit international organization headquartered at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) with chapters slated for establishment worldwide, endeavours to foster collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange within the global insurtech industry. In his role as Founder and Chairman, Dr. AFTAB Hasan articulated GAIP's mission during the launch ceremony, emphasizing its commitment to setting new standards for excellence and cultivating a culture of innovation on a global scale.
The event shed light on the ripe landscape for disruption within the insurance sector, particularly in the Middle East, where emerging trends like digitalization are gaining momentum. Experts underscored the necessity for innovative solutions to enhance accessibility, awareness, and efficiency, catalysing insurance penetration improvements across the region.
GAIP's vision extends beyond mere establishment; it aspires to become a global association with chapters spanning key regions such as America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. These regional chapters will facilitate localized engagement, events, and initiatives tailored to specific regional needs, ensuring comprehensive global representation and collaboration among insurtech professionals worldwide.
The formation of GAIP aligns with a period of remarkable growth in the insurtech market, notably within the Middle East and Africa region. With the Middle East InsureTek industry valued at $231.32 million in 2022 and projected to reach $1.652 billion by 2029, GAIP emerges as a timely and strategic player in driving innovation, collaboration, and excellence within the insurtech ecosystem.
Joining Dr AFTAB Hasan on the Interim Board of GAIP are distinguished co-founders Sir Sohan Roy, Chairman of Aries Group, and Mr Fareed Lutfi, Secretary General of Emirates Insurance Association & Gulf Insurance Federation. Each brings extensive expertise and a commitment to advancing the insurtech landscape.
Dr. AFTAB Hasan, a prominent figure in the insurance and insurtech domain, boasts a distinguished career spanning over 30 years. His leadership roles in various organizations and his contributions to the sector have earned him numerous accolades and awards. Sir Sohan Roy, an esteemed entrepreneur and filmmaker based in the UAE, and Mr. Fareed Lutfi, a respected insurance personality with over three decades of experience, enrich GAIP's leadership team with their expertise and vision.
In his inaugural speech, Dr Hasan outlined GAIP's mission to become the premier global professional association for insurtech professionals. He emphasized GAIP's commitment to advancing the profession, promoting best practices, and fostering collaboration among industry stakeholders worldwide.
The two-day InsureTek Middle East Conference covered a range of pertinent topics, including Takaful Products and Islamic banking, technology enablement, revolutionizing motor claims in the Middle East, and strengthening insurer connections. The event drew participation from senior diplomats and industry professionals, underscoring its significance within the insurtech ecosystem.
GAIP's mandate extends beyond networking and advocacy; it will develop educational programs, training courses, and professional certifications to enhance the knowledge and skills of insurtech professionals. Moreover, the association will promote research and innovation through collaborations with academic institutions, industry partners, and government authorities.
As the premier international professional association for insurtech professionals, GAIP is poised to drive significant advancements within the industry. Through its commitment to collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange, GAIP aims to shape the future of insurtech globally.
For more information about GAIP, visit www.gaip.co.
For media inquiries, please contact info@gaip.co.
Dr. AFTAB Hasan
Global Association of InsurTech Professional (GAIP)
+971 52 993 3630
info@gaip.co
Please find a launch video link for GAIP