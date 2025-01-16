Dubai to Host the First-Ever GAIP - InsureTek 2025 Middle East International Conference & Golden Shield Awards 2025

MOU Signing Ceremony between Dr. AFTAB Hasan – Chairman, GAIP & Sir Sohan Roy – Chairman, Biz Events Management GAIP Launch Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Dubai H.E. Mr. Fareed Lutfi, Secretary General of GAIP Speaking at the Launch Event

Join global innovators and industry leaders at GAIP—InsureTek ME 2025 in Dubai on 16 April 2025 to explore the future of InsurTech and celebrate excellence.

This partnership marks a milestone as GAIP hosts its first global conference in Dubai, uniting expertise to drive innovation, collaboration, and transformation in the insurance and InsurTech sectors.” — Dr. AFTAB Hasan, Chairman of GAIP

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking partnership, the Global Association of InsurTech Professionals (GAIP) and InsureTek ME, organized by Biz Events Management, proudly announce the upcoming GAIP - InsureTek 2025 Middle East International Conference & Golden Shield Awards 2025, set to take place on 16th April 2025 in Dubai, UAE.This landmark event will bring together global thought leaders, innovators, and stakeholders in the insurance and InsurTech sectors. Focusing on fostering innovation, collaboration, and excellence, this conference aims to redefine the future of InsurTech while highlighting the industry's best practices and achievements.________________________________________Highlights of the Event• GAIP – InsureTek ME International Conference 2025: A high-profile global platform for professionals to share insights on emerging trends, technologies, best practices, knowledge sharing, networking, and showcasing the latest advancements in InsurTech.• Golden Shield Excellence Awards 2025: Recognizing exceptional contributions and innovations in the insurance and InsurTech industries.• Networking Opportunities: Engage with key industry stakeholders, including insurers, technopreneurs, investors, and regulators.• Exhibition Area: Showcase your brand, products, and services to a targeted audience of decision-makers.• Workshops & Webinars: Interactive sessions designed to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange.________________________________________Statements from LeadershipSir Sohan Roy, Vice Chairman of GAIP, shared his enthusiasm:"InsureTek has always been a symbol of innovation and excellence in the insurance sector. By joining forces with GAIP, we are scaling our impact globally, ensuring that Dubai remains at the forefront of InsurTech innovation. The Golden Shield Excellence Awards will continue to recognize and reward the pioneers who are reshaping the future of insurance."H.E. Mr. Fareed Lutfi, Secretary General of GAIP, emphasized the event’s significance:"Dubai has always been a beacon of innovation and leadership, and hosting this conference solidifies its position as a global hub for InsurTech. GAIP’s vision to unite professionals, foster innovation, and drive meaningful dialogue aligns perfectly with DIFC’s goals. This partnership marks the beginning of a new era for the industry."________________________________________A Vision for the FutureThe GAIP – InsureTek ME International Conference and Golden Shield Excellence Awards 2025 will feature:• High-impact keynote speeches from industry pioneers.• Engaging panel discussions on the latest trends and challenges in InsurTech.• Networking opportunities with global leaders and stakeholders.• Recognition of excellence through the prestigious Golden Shield Excellence Awards.This event sets the stage for GAIP’s ambitious vision to establish chapters globally, fostering a sustainable and innovative InsurTech ecosystem.________________________________________Registration and Sponsorship OpportunitiesThe GAIP – InsureTek ME International Conference 2025 is open for registration. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for organizations looking to align with innovation and excellence in the insurance industry.For more information, please visit www.gaip.co ________________________________________About Global Association of InsurTech Professionals (GAIP):GAIP is a non-profit international organization committed to promoting the advancement of the InsurTech industry through education, research, and collaboration. With established chapters in key regions and plans to expand into additional countries, GAIP serves as a global hub for innovation and knowledge exchange.About InsureTek ME:InsureTek ME, organized by Biz Events Management, is a flagship platform promoting excellence and innovation in the insurance industry through world-class conferences and awards. InsureTek Middle East is the region’s premier insurance and InsurTech conference, known for its excellence in bringing together industry leaders to discuss pressing challenges and opportunities.________________________________________Media Contact:Rayyan HasanMedia & Publicity ManagerEmail: media@gaip.co / admin@gaip.coPhone: +971 43390544 / +971 527629753Website: www.gaip.co Event Contact:Saran ShammEvent ManagerEmail: eventmanager@ariesgroupglobal.com / events@biztvevents.comPhone: +971 509051687 / +971 544363926Website: www.insuretek.org ________________________________________

