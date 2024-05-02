Sonovia’s Denim Dyeing Revolution

Sonovia's Dyeing Machine in Action

Sonovia’s and Pure Denim unveiling it’s first Jeans collection with Sonovia’s sustainable denim dyeing technology at the Denim Premiere Vision Exhibition Milano

Sonovia (TASE:SONO)

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonovia’s and Pure Denim unveiling it’s first Jeans collection with Sonovia’s sustainable denim dyeing technology at the Denim Premiere Vision Exhibition Milano at 4th-6th of June 2024.

Gigi Cassia, CEO of Pure Denim, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, in his own words: “The quality of denim dyeing using Sonovia's technology is of commercial quality and will lead not only to a reduction in environmental pollution but also to significant cost savings in production compared to the traditional dyeing process. Sonovia's technology will generate a revolution in the fashion industry.”

This significant milestone marks the culmination of four years of intensive R&D efforts. The initial operation took place within the denim dyeing line of renowned Italian manufacturer Pure Denim, in collaboration with the esteemed French luxury conglomerate Kering, recognized for its ownership of iconic international brands such as Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent.

Sonovia's proprietary denim-dyeing technology, harnessing ultrasonic waves and non-toxic chemistry, stands as a paradigm shift in sustainability. Compared to conventional methods, Sonovia's approach boasts remarkable reductions: 60% in CO2 emissions, 85% in water usage, 90% in machine footprint, and an impressive 100% reduction in toxic waste. This data has been independently verified by Made2Flow, a 3rd-party European institute recognized for its leadership in sustainability assessments within the industry.

Sonovia utilizes ultrasonic technology to infuse indigo dye particles into yarns using its patented non-toxic chemistry, enabling the achievement of vibrant color shades with just two dye baths, a significant improvement over the traditional process that typically requires nearly twenty.

We invite you to meet us at the Denim Premiere Vision Exhibition to learn more about Sonovia's revolution technology.

Sonovia's Video: