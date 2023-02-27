Coming next: the World's First Ecological Jeans by Sonovia

Sonovia aims big. PureDenim dyeing line

Sonovia's D(y)ENIM™ Indigo dyeing technology, will be integrated into the industrial Indigo dyeing line of the elite Italian Denim fabric developer - PureDenim.

Sonovia (TASE:SONO)

This D(y)ENIM™ technology is the Tesla of Indigo dyeing.” — Luigi (Gigi) Caccia

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D(y)ENIM™, the world's greenest Indigo dyeing technology, to be installed at PureDenim in 2023.

The technology reduces the number of required baths to only 3 - 4 baths, of which 1 - 2 Indigo dye baths, from almost 20 baths in existing Indigo dye processes (including pre-treatment and post-treatment) , while using the clean D(y)ENIM™ dye chemistry which is 100% reusable and hydrosulfite free. The technology provides immense reduction of energy and water usage, while dramatically reducing the yarn waste in production, and completely eliminates the need for the energy and water intensive waste management processes.

PureDenim and Sonovia have been working closely for the past 12 months on the development and scale-up of the D(y)ENIM™ technology and are targeting to attract the world's leading mid-market and luxury brands to become users of the technology in 2024. The companies are already engaged with a number of global Denim power houses and expect the cooperations with the brands to strengthen throughout the year.

PureDenim, one of the world's most prestigious luxury Denim fabric developer, operating out of Milan, Italy, is known to be at the forefront of Denim innovation and sustainability, with a proven track record of assisting technological companies to bring novel technologies with positive environmental impact to market. But according to Gigi Caccia, CEO and Owner of PureDenim, the D(y)ENIM™ is something different than all other innovations, as it provides a complete change to the way Indigo dyeing is done.

The close and strong partnership between PureDenim and Sonovia is expected to yield additional innovations which are synergetic with the D(y)ENIM™ technology, and the partners are already expected to initiate an additional R&D project in 2023 which is aiming to completely "close the loop" of Indigo dyeing.

Gigi Caccia, CEO, PureDenim: "The D(y)ENIM™ technology has the potential to revolutionize our industry like nothing else that we have seen to date. This revolution is at a scale of what digital printing has done to the traditional printing industry".

Igal Zeitun, CEO, Sonovia: "Our cooperation with one of the most elite Denim fabric mill in the world - PureDenim, has been, and is, imperative to our ability to bring the D(y)ENIM™ technology to the market. We are honored to be working with such an innovator like Mr. Gigi Caccia, and believe that this relationship will yield some of the greatest success stories in Denim history".

Sonovia welcomes all who are intrigued to partake in our vision for a greener textile industry. For more information regarding both our vision as well as investment opportunities in Sonovia, please visit www.sonoviatech.com.