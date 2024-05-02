Digital Cooperation Organization Delegation to Attend 15th OIC Islamic Summit Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), a global intergovernmental organization dedicated to fostering digital prosperity for all by accelerating the inclusive growth of the global digital economy, will participate in the 15th Islamic Summit Conference held by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Gambia from May 4th to 5th, 2024.
Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the DCO, will lead the DCO delegation to the OIC Summit, which will be held in the Gambian capital Banjul. The OIC Summit fits into a series of Islamic Summit meetings aimed at enhancing cooperation and harmony among Islamic nations.
Commenting on this engagement, DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya, stated: "The DCO’s participation in the OIC Summit embodies our unwavering commitment to bolstering multilateral action to close the digital gap and accelerate digital transformation and prosperity, in cooperation with all relevant stakeholders across the public and private sectors and civil society, along with international and regional organizations that focus on development.
This aligns with the DCO's aim of promoting comprehensive and sustainable development within the digital economy through a collaborative framework, until we attain a global digital economy that unlocks fair opportunities for all governments, companies, and individuals around the world."
Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya will hold key dialogues with government leaders and delegations attending the OIC Summit. These dialogues will enable greater cooperation across several areas, including the digital economy's sustainable development through the DCO's initiatives and programs. The initiatives and programs led by the DCO build international cooperation platforms that link governments, companies and organizations, as well as individuals in a collaborative framework with goals that support the global digital economy.
The DCO brings together 16 member countries that collectively represent more than USD $3.5 trillion in GDP, and cover a market of nearly 800 million people, more than 70% of whom are under 35 years.
The 15th OIC Summit will be held under the slogan "Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development." Its agenda will address vital topics related to political, socioeconomic, cultural and technological themes, alongside current affairs in media, law, administration, and finance.
Last year, the DCO signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the OIC establishing a framework for bilateral cooperation aimed at developing an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. This collaboration extends to the digitalization of human resources.
The MoU is also designed to bridge digital, ICT and labor skills gaps, while promoting high-quality internet connectivity in remote and rural areas. Moreover, the MoU seeks to raise awareness about the potential to harness the full power of big data and other emerging technologies.
About the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)
The Digital Cooperation Organization is the world's first standalone international intergovernmental organization focusing on the acceleration of the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. It is a global multilateral organization founded in November 2020 that aims to enable digital prosperity for all.
The DCO brings together the Ministries of Communications and Information Technology of its Member States, and is focused on empowering youth, women, and entrepreneurs, leveraging the accelerative power of the digital economy, and leapfrogging with innovation to drive economic growth and increase social prosperity.
The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) brings together ministries of communications and information technology in 16 countries: the Kingdom of Bahrain, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of The Gambia, the Republic of Ghana, the Hellenic Republic (Greece), the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Rwanda, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - collectively representing nearly $3.5 trillion in GDP and a market of nearly 800 million people, more than 70% of whom are under the age of 35.
Through cooperation and strategic dialogue, we drive the facilitation of mutually advantageous cross-border legislation. The DCO seeks to establish within its Member States the optimal infrastructure and policies for the rapid creation of inclusive and equitable digital economies within which all people, businesses, and societies can innovate and thrive. The DCO’s vision is to work towards a world in which every nation, business, and person has a fair opportunity to prosper in the digital economy.
In pursuit of the Member States’ common interests, the DCO works collaboratively with governments, the private sector, international organizations, NGOs, and civil society to enable more inclusive digital transformation and the growth of the digital Economy.
The DCO’s key initiatives include programs to enhance cross-border data flows, promote market expansion for SMEs, empower digital entrepreneurs, and advance digital inclusion among women, and the youth, and other underrepresented populations.
More information about the DCO can be found at
• www.DCO.org
• www.twitter.com/DCOrg
• www.linkedin.com/company/DCOrg
