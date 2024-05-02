Head of the Founding Team of the Global Water Organization Commends Saudi Arabia's Leadership Role in Water Initiatives
Dr. Abu-Mouti highlighted the Kingdom's leadership role in national and global water initiativesRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Head of the founding team of the Global Water Organisation, Dr. Fahad Abu-Mouti, commended Saudi Arabia's leadership role in water-related initiatives during launching the Saudi Water Forum.
Dr. Abu-Mouti highlighted the Kingdom's leadership role in national and global water initiatives, noting that through platforms such as the World Economic Forum and the establishment of a global water organization, the Kingdom reaffirms its role as a leader in promoting international cooperation and collective action.
Furthermore, The Head of the Founding Team of the Global Water Organization emphasized that cooperation is not merely an option but a necessity in a world where water scarcity knows no borders. He noted that the challenges we face are multifaceted, requiring a collective effort from all parties.
Dr. Abu-Mouti explained that to address these challenges; we must adopt a global strategic perspective that promotes mutual understanding and international collaboration.
Furthermore, he highlighted the announcement by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, & Prime Minister to establish a Global Water Organization, describing it as a pivotal moment in our collective journey towards sustainable water management.
