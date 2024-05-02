Creatio Accelerates Expansion in Indonesia
Creatio aims to bring the value of no-code to even more organizations in IndonesiaBOSTON, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, is further strengthening its market presence in Indonesia as part of its ongoing global expansion strategy. This strategic initiative is piloted by the rise of composable no-code tools and the company's mission to evangelize the no-code approach worldwide.
In 2023, Creatio demonstrated strong 50%+ annual growth, driven by new customer acquisition, including some of the big renowned brands in Asia, and expansion of existing relationships due to the rapid adoption of Creatio's no-code technologies.
To further reinforce its growth in Indonesia, Creatio has appointed Yos Dappu as the new Regional Sales Director for Asia. With extensive experience, including roles at IBM, VMware and Cisco, Yos brings a wealth of knowledge in driving technological adoption using innovative business solutions. At Creatio, Yos will play a pivotal role in supporting the company’s commitment to empowering businesses with no-code.
“As a global company with hundreds of partners and thousands of customers worldwide, we’ve witnessed Indonesia’s tech scene grow, and we are looking forward to further reinforcing our presence in the country with Yos as the Regional Sales Director,” said Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio. “His leadership will be invaluable as we continue to deliver on our promise of enabling businesses to own their automation with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom."
Creatio places a high value on building genuine relationships with its clients and partners, further pursuing its mission to evangelize the composable no-code approach around the globe. In 2024, Creatio will double down on its investments in the region, significantly extending the local team. With this strategic initiative, Creatio aims to further strengthen its partner network in Indonesia, and bring the value of no-code to even more organizations in the country.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
