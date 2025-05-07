Creatio Partners with Bits In Glass, Welcoming Them as Premier Partner to Advance Innovation in Manufacturing

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code, has partnered with Bits In Glass (BIG), a trusted global boutique consulting firm that empowers the world’s most forward-thinking companies to navigate a rapidly changing automation landscape. BIG combines a client-focused approach with the ability to scale and deliver tailored, data-driven intelligent automation solutions.Bits In Glass has also been named a Premier Partner, an exclusive designation held by only a handful of companies worldwide within the Creatio ecosystem. Over the next 36 months, BIG will work closely with Creatio to deliver tailored CRM automation solutions for industrial manufacturers and distributors across North America, helping them scale their operations and adapt more easily to changing demands.“This partnership marks a significant step in our growth and strengthens our ability to help organizations in Manufacturing and Distribution modernize their operations, respond faster to customers, and launch new capabilities with greater agility,” said David Hauser, Chief Executive Officer at Bits In Glass. “We’re eager to take this next step as a Creatio Premier Partner and excited to expand on our commitment to delivering measurable results for our clients and partners.”Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading no-code platform, integrating AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“Achieving Premier Partner status within the Creatio ecosystem is reserved for those who demonstrate not only technical excellence but a deep alignment with our mission to empower organizations with AI-native and no-code automation. Bits In Glass exemplifies this at every level; from their customer-centric delivery model to their strategic insight across key verticals like manufacturing and distribution. We’re excited to work alongside a partner that shares our dedication to transforming how businesses scale, innovate, and serve their customers,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President of Global Channels at Creatio.About Bits In GlassBits In Glass empowers the world’s most forward-thinking companies to navigate a rapidly changing automation landscape. As a trusted global boutique consulting firm, BIG combines a client-focused approach with the ability to scale and deliver tailored, data-driven intelligent automation solutions. Recognized as a Great Place to Work, BIG helps organizations build digital agility and achieve lasting success.For more information, please visit www.bitsinglass.com About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

