CCHR of Sacramento Kicks off Mental Health Awareness month Alerting Parents: “Protect your Kids. Know your Rights!”

The Sacramento Chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights attends the Family Friendly Kids Day in the Park event to help parents protect their kids.

" — L Ron Hubbard

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) of Sacramento marked the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Month by reaching out to parents at Rancho Cordova’s Annual Kids Day in the Park. They cautioned hundreds of parents about the dangers of psychiatric drugs on children and spread the message “Protect your kids by knowing your rights!”

6.1 million children are prescribed psychiatric drugs. Of those, more than 418,00 are five years old and younger.[1] This is despite the fact that there have been over four hundred international drug regulatory warnings issued on these drugs [2] which are known to cause aggression, suicide, hallucinations, psychosis, hostility, anxiety, depression, life-threatening diabetes, and heart irregularities [3]

According to Jim Van Hill, Executive Director of CCHR Sacramento, parents often express a need for help in dealing with schools that complain about their child’s behavior or with the emotional and educational problems they themselves see in their children. However, when they seek help, they are often told their child has a mental disorder and needs a drug to counteract a chemical imbalance.

The parents are not usually informed about alternative, non-drug treatments; the subjectiveness of the diagnosis; or the drug’s dangers and they are not normally given a thorough medical examination which could find a physical cause behind the symptoms.

“These omissions violate parents’ rights. To keep their children from harm, parents must know their rights and arm themselves with the documented facts,” said Van Hill.

Parents should know that Federal law (Title 20 of United States Code: Chapter 33, Subchapter II, ASSISTANCE FOR EDUCATION OF ALL CHILDREN WITH DISABILITIES § 1412, State Eligibility) prohibits school personnel from requiring parents to drug their child as a requisite for attending school.

They can also sign a Parent’s Exemption Form Prior to Mental Health and Psychological Screening or Counseling to help protect their children from mental health screenings that could lead to psychiatric intervention.

For links to the above two documents and other vital information, go to “Parents: Get the Facts—Know your Rights” at https://www.cchrint.org/issues/childmentaldisorders/

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights was co-founded by the Church of Scientology and the late Dr. Thomas Szasz, Professor of Psychiatry Emeritus in 1969 to expose psychiatric violations of human rights and clean up the field of mental healing. Alerted to the brutality of psychiatric treatment by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard who wrote extensively about the abuses of psychiatric patients, CCHR today stands as a powerful voice of reason for those abused and their on-going advocacy for reforms. For more information, go to their website at: http://www.cchrint.org/

