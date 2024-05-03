IR Illuminators Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

IR Illuminators Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The IR illuminators market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.14 billion in 2023 to $1.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “IR Illuminators Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ir illuminators market size is predicted to reach $1.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

The growth in the ir illuminators market is due to the increasing demand for surveillance cameras. North America region is expected to hold the largest ir illuminators market share. Major players in the ir illuminators market include Honeywell International Inc., The Axton Group, Pulsar N, Night Optics USA Inc., Raytec Ltd., ACTi Corporation, American Dynamics.

IR Illuminators Market Segments

• By Type: Compact Infrared, Panoramic, Long Range Infrared

• By Products: IR Laser Illuminator, IR LED Illuminator

• By Application: Night Vision Cameras, Surveillance, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global ir illuminators market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

IR (infrared) illuminators are devices that emit infrared light to enhance visibility in low-light or no-light conditions. Infrared light is outside the range of human vision but can be detected by certain cameras and other imaging systems. IR illuminators are commonly used in surveillance and to capture images.

