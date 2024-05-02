Job&Talent welcomes Brian Neely as US Chief Sales Officer
Job&Talent, a world-leading marketplace for essential work, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Brian Neely as the company's new US Chief Sales Officer.
Job&Talent, a world-leading marketplace for essential work, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Brian Neely as the company's new US Chief Sales Officer. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Brian brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Job&Talent. Prior to joining the company's US team, he occupied pivotal leadership roles at prestigious organizations, showcasing a track record of propelling sales growth and cultivating robust client connections in both the technology and staffing industries.
— Brian Neely, US Chief Sales Officer at Job&Talent
Brian held the position of Executive Vice President of Sales at Palmetto, a multi-billion-dollar valued Social Capital and TPG-backed cleantech firm, offering access to residential solar solutions across the US. In this role, he played a crucial part in scaling a cutting-edge Sales team and driving hyper-growth in the organization’s revenue. During his previous tenure at Randstad USA, Brian excelled as Senior Vice President, overseeing sales revenue, market development, operations/P&L and strategy for offices across multiple states. At Snagajob, Brian served as Director of Staffing Services, where he spearheaded the national rollout of the Staffing vertical segment, showcasing his ability to scale tech-driven workforce solutions effectively.
In his role as US Chief Sales Officer, Brian will continue to expand and oversee Job&Talent's Sales team, cultivating and growing new business opportunities, by harnessing the differential technology capabilities that the company brings to the market. Leveraging his extensive sales experience in both technology and staffing, along with his strong leadership skills, he aims to achieve hyper-growth, ensure customer satisfaction, and enhance Job&Talent’s presence in the US market.
Brian Neely, US Chief Sales Officer at Job&Talent, said: "My decision to join Job&Talent was driven by the captivating blend of opportunity and exceptional talent. The convergence of my SaaS and Human Capital expertise aligns seamlessly with the company's trajectory. I'm energized by the team's readiness for hyper-growth and our collective ability to scale the business efficiently. I'm particularly thrilled about Job&Talent's pioneering tech solution, poised to revolutionize the staffing industry. Witnessing such enthusiastic responses from users underscores the urgency for digital transformation in this space. In the US, our immediate focus is on expanding our team and recruiting top-notch talent nationwide to accelerate the adoption of our software solution. Looking ahead, we aim not only to surpass revenue growth projections but also to lay the groundwork for an even more successful 2025.”
Diego de Haro Ruiz, US CEO at Job&Talent, said: "We are delighted to welcome Brian Neely to the Job&Talent US team. His extensive experience, strategic acumen, and proven track record of success make him a critical addition to our team. We are confident that Brian will play a pivotal role in driving our growth to new heights and further solidifying Job&Talent's position as a market leader in the US."
ABOUT JOB&TALENT
Job&Talent is a world-leading marketplace for essential work, matching great people with great companies directly through its platform. Founded in 2009, Job&Talent is reshaping temporary work by tearing down the barriers to job searching and hiring through the power of technology. From easier and faster ways of getting hired to providing stability and benefits, Job&Talent helps workers feel valued and respected in their roles while supporting clients with efficient and flexible workforce management solutions. By putting simplicity and fairness at the core of its business model, Job&Talent placed around 320,000 workers in over 3,800 companies in 2023 across a variety of industries including logistics and retail. Headquartered in Madrid, Job&Talent operates in 10 countries across Europe, the U.S., and Latin America and has raised approximately 850 million USD from investors such as Atomico, Kinnevik, and Softbank. For more information, please visit www.jobandtalent.com.
