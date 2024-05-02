contextflow targets early lung cancer detection by augmenting ADVANCE Chest CT with malignancy scoring from RevealDX
All too often patients are scheduled for followups months after their initial exam without knowing whether they actually have cancer or not. This is extremely stressful.”VIENNA, VIENNA, AUSTRIA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chest CT experts contextflow GmbH have released a new version of their comprehensive computer-aided detection support tool, ADVANCE Chest CT. In addition to lung nodule detection, quantification, visualization and classification, the updated software now analyzes nodules for malignancy with the aim of detecting cancer early and reducing unnecessary procedures.
— Markus Holzer, CEO & Co-Founder contextflow
It’s widely known that lung cancer constitutes one of the leading causes of premature death, and thus early detection of cancer is crucial. For that very reason, contextflow has implemented a malignancy Similarity Index (mSI) feature into ADVANCE Chest CT, a clinical decision support tool that aids radiologists in the diagnosis of lung cancer, interstitial lung diseases (ILD) and chronic-obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
A malignancy Similarity Index is a value from 0 to 1 that indicates the degree of similarity between a nodule in question and nodules with known outcomes in a reference set. In clinical practice, a high mSI would indicate “upgrading” followup of a nodule as compared to guideline recommendations because there is increased certainty that the nodule in question is malignant. Here, the goal is to detect cancer as early as possible in order to improve patient outcomes.
As contextflow CEO Markus Holzer puts it, “Detecting lung cancer is a challenging and time-consuming task for radiologists. Detection is not straightforward. All too often patients are scheduled for followups months after their initial exam without knowing whether they actually have cancer or not. This is extremely stressful, but thankfully we can start to change that.”
On the flip side, a low mSI score would indicate “downgrading” the nodule with the aim of reducing invasive, unnecessary procedures and patient stress. In a clinical study published in the Journal of the American College of Radiology, use of the RevealDx mSI feature was shown to detect cancer up to one year sooner in approximately 45% of cases while simultaneously reducing false positive detection rates by 18% (Adams, Scott J. et al. JACR September 2022).
As Chris Wood, CEO of RevealDx says, “Our integration with ADVANCE Chest CT simplifies the interpretation of lung nodules. Automatically detected nodules have their mSI scores calculated before the radiologist starts reading the exam, which should save time while providing clinical insight.”
The latest version of contextflow ADVANCE Chest CT also includes a nodule tracking report to visualize and quantify changes in nodules over time. contextflow ADVANCE Chest CT is a CE marked medical device under MDR. For more information, contact sales@contextflow.com or visit contextflow.com.
About contextflow
contextflow is a spin-off of the Medical University of Vienna (MUW) and European research project KHRESMOI, supported by the Technical University of Vienna (TU). Founded by a team of AI and engineering experts in July 2016, the company has a strong interest in bringing state-of-the-art machine learning techniques to the market e.g. improved emphysema detection and lung segmentation. Its computer-aided detection software ADVANCE Chest CT is CE Marked and available for clinical use within Europe under the new MDR. Visit contextflow.com for more information.
About RevealDx
RevealDx developed RevealAI-Lung, the world’s first CADx software for the characterization of lung nodules to receive the CE Mark. RevealAI-Lung has been validated in clinical studies that show improvement in diagnostic precision using our patented methods. Results demonstrate the software can significantly accelerate lung cancer diagnosis and reduce unnecessary procedures. https://reveal-dx.com/
How malignancy scoring can support radiologists in lung cancer screening