Prestigious Awards Granted for Eco-Friendly 3D-Printed Flooring & Wall Panel Products: Northann Corp. NYSE: NCL
Global Marketing and Licensing Expansion for Northann Corp.'s Eco-Friendly Products: Northann Corp. (NYSE: NCL)
Northann Corp (NYSE:NCL)
We are truly honored to receive these prestigious awards, which underscore our commitment to creating products that are not only visually captivating but also environmentally conscious.”ELK GROVE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 6 Prestigious Awards and Expanding Global Marketing and Licensing for Eco-Friendly 3D-Printed Flooring & Wall Panel Products Made Using Recycled Ocean Plastics: Northann Corp. (NYSE: NCL)
— Lin Li, CEO of NCL
For more information on $NCL visit: www.northann.com or
https://axecapitalusa.com/ncl/
Marketing a Wide Range of 3D-Printed Ecosystem Flooring and Wall Panel Products Under Flagship Brand, "Benchwick."
Additive Manufacturing Including Sourcing Recycled Ocean Plastics to Production of Intricate Flooring Designs.
Established Sales Network in North America and Europe.
Blue11-Ocean Plastic Flooring and Wall Panels Receive Multiple Awards in 2024.
Strategic Relationship with REXIL Group in the Netherlands to Promote Sustainable Technology and Products.
Signed Cross-Licensing Agreement with I4F for Digital Printing Technology.
Plan for Relocation of Corporate Headquarters to The American South.
Northann Corp. (NYSE: NCL) specializes in 3D-printed flooring solutions under its flagship brand, "Benchwick." NCL operations span the full spectrum of additive manufacturing, from sourcing recycled ocean plastics to the final production of intricate flooring designs. NCL offers its 3D printing ecosystem as an extensive range of proprietary solutions, including Infinite Glass, DSE, TruBevel, and MattMaster, primarily through its sales network in North America and Europe. NCL aims to redefine the essence of modern flooring and wall panels by offering stylish, durable, and ecologically conscious solutions.
NCL Blue11-Ocean Plastic Flooring and Wall Panels Product Garners Acclaim with Multiple Prestigious Awards in 2024
On May 2nd NCL announced the exceptional success of its Blue11-Ocean Plastic Flooring and Wall Panels Product in the prestigious award circuit of 2024. This groundbreaking product has been recognized for its outstanding design, commitment to sustainability, and impeccable craftsmanship by a distinguished lineup of renowned organizations:
American Good Design Award 2024
French Design Award 2024
IDA Design Awards 2024
New York Product Design Awards
Green Product Award
Best Surfaces in TISE 2024
These accolades serve as a testament of the unwavering NCL dedication to redefining the standards of design and sustainability within the industry. The Blue11-Ocean Plastic Flooring and Wall Panels Product not only exemplifies cutting-edge aesthetics but also embodies the core ethos of environmental stewardship that NCL upholds.
Signing of Strategic Relationship with REXIL Group in the Netherlands to Promote Sustainable Technology and Products
On April 23rd NCL announced the signing of a strategic relationship with REXIL Group, a prominent distributor in the Netherlands. This collaboration aims to enhance the presence of sustainable technology and products in REXIL Group's distribution channels.
Under this agreement, REXIL Group will promote NCL environmentally-friendly products Blue11 and SuperOak, seamless integrated with its revolutionary 3D printing ecosystem offerings, to its extensive network of customers in the Netherlands. This partnership aligns with the NCL commitment to sustainability and innovation, furthering its mission to transform spaces with cutting-edge solutions.
The partnership with REXIL Group represents a significant step forward for NCL in expanding its global presence and promoting sustainable practices in the industry. Both companies share a common vision of driving positive change through innovation and sustainability, making this collaboration a natural fit.
Cross-Licensing Agreement with I4F for Digital Printing Technology
On April 10th NCL announced a strategic cross-licensing agreement with I4F, a group of companies providing patents and technology in the flooring industry.
This agreement solidifies a collaborative effort with NCL to enhance both parties’ respective offerings in the digital printing space. The NCL commitment to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with I4F's expertise in digital printing technology, creating a synergy that promises exciting advancements in the flooring industry.
"Intellectual property should not be a barrier to technological and industry advancements; it should be a catalyst for continuous innovation for humanity and the industry as a whole," said Lin Li, CEO of NCL. "Our cross-license agreement with I4F is designed to further democratize this technology and help I4F's digital printing licensees greatly reduce manufacturing costs and entry barriers. After this cross-license agreement, Northann Corp will manufacture its 3D printing ecosystem withigital printing production lines in the United States, drastically reducing production costs and further solidifying the NCL foothold within the industry."
Plan of Strategic Relocation of Corporate Headquarters
On March 14th NCL announced its plan for the relocation of its corporate headquarters to the American South. This strategic move is aligned with the NCL forward-looking vision and commitment to enhancing its market presence and customer engagement in that region.
The new headquarters will serve as a central hub for NCL operations, intended to foster innovation and collaboration among its teams. The relocation was carefully selected for its proximity to key markets and customers, enabling NCL to respond to and service more effectively the evolving needs of its clientele and to seize new business opportunities.
The NCL headquarters relocation is expected to create 300 jobs and integrate the 3D printing ecosystem into the middle and consumer markets more prospectively. Additionally, the relocation will help commercialize the latest NCL innovations to customers more swiftly and speed up the update of new products. The transition to the new NCL headquarters will commence in April 2024 and is expected to be a smooth and seamless move expected to be completed by June 2024.
After the relocation of the headquarters, NCL will continue to maintain its branch in California, ensuring ongoing support and service to its clients in the region.
DISCLAIMER: https://corporateads.com/disclaimer/
Disclosure listed on the on the CorporateAds website
Lin ‘Ken’ Li, CEO
Northann Corp
+1 916-573-3803
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
IPO Review For $NCL Northann Corp. | Initial Public Offering