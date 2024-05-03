Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,046 in the last 365 days.

Streamlining Post-Pandemic Living: INPress International Launches Guide to Decluttering for Americans

Young Lady Enjoy Reading GoodBuy, Things!

Young Lady Enjoy Reading GoodBuy, Things!

SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the pandemic continues to shape our working and living environments, decluttering expert Fan Xi Yu is releasing a new guide to help Americans adapt to the changing landscape and streamline their homes for more efficient living.

Titled "GoodBuy, Things!" (INPress Self-Help Science), Fan's book addresses the surge in decluttering as people adjust to ongoing workspace changes and uncertainty. Recent surveys have shown that 64% of Americans own too many possessions and nearly half experience stress from clutter.

With many companies embracing hybrid and remote work models for the long-term, more and more workers are downsizing their personal living spaces. Fan's book offers practical advice on how to resize living spaces economically while maintaining a high quality of life.

INPress publisher Sydney Sweet says, "As our lifestyles have abruptly changed, excess has accumulated. Fan's guidance comes at a critical time when many are downsizing and refocusing on what truly brings joy to their lives."

The book provides a strategic approach to decluttering, going room-by-room and highlighting items that are in high demand for donations. Early adopters have reported raising an average of $1,000 from decluttered goods, which can be better spent on experiences that enrich daily life rather than taking up storage space.

As the real estate market shifts, "GoodBuy, Things!" offers a blueprint for reducing living costs through minimalism while also promoting overall well-being. With 64% of Americans open to downsizing, this book has the potential to reshape post-pandemic living nationwide.

"GoodBuy, Things!" is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, and independent retailers. Fan's guidance arrives at a time when many are embracing hybrid schedules and seeking ways to optimize their domestic functionality. Her method offers valuable insights for post-pandemic living through mindful minimization.

Sydney Sweet
INPress International
+852 9048 6427
email us here

Declutter Your Life | A Journey to Freedom

You just read:

Streamlining Post-Pandemic Living: INPress International Launches Guide to Decluttering for Americans

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more