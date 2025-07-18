Feng Shui Consultant Highlights Common Home Layout Mistakes That May Impact Financial Well-Being

mjc-fs.com | Logo

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent surveys indicate that 58% of Hong Kong residents are cutting expenses due to financial concerns about 2025. While economic factors play a role, some experts suggest that environmental energy flow—guided by Feng Shui principles—may also influence financial stability.

Fengshui Ma, lead consultant at Your Online Fengshui Master - https://mjc-fs.com/en, explains that certain home and workspace arrangements could unintentionally hinder prosperity. "Many are unaware that spatial alignment affects opportunities," says Ma. "Simple corrections, such as repositioning furniture or repairing broken items, may help improve energy flow associated with wealth."

Key Feng Shui Considerations for Financial Energy

Southeast Wealth Sector – Placing live plants or water features in this area may enhance financial energy, though artificial plants should be avoided.

Desk Positioning – A workspace facing the door with solid wall support is believed to promote career growth.

Water Element Balance – Individuals with certain BaZi (Chinese astrology) charts may benefit from incorporating blue tones or water motifs.

Maintenance Matters – Leaky faucets, cracked tiles, or malfunctioning drawers are thought to symbolize financial stagnation and should be repaired.

2025 Wood Snake Year Preparation – Metal decor in the West may help counterbalance excessive Wood energy, promoting clearer financial decisions.

Fengshui Ma shares anecdotal examples: "One professional reported a salary increase after workspace adjustments, while another saw unexpected income following home repairs."

Why Timing Matters

With Mercury Retrograde concluding soon, the coming weeks may present an optimal period for:

Professionals seeking career advancements before year-end reviews

Investors reassessing portfolios amid market fluctuations

Entrepreneurs preparing for potential business opportunities in Q4

For those interested in evaluating their personal energy chart, a free resource is available at https://www.mjc-fs.com/en/onlineservice/life-chart.

"Feng Shui is about aligning one’s surroundings to support goals," says Fengshui Ma. "These adjustments are not about spending money—they’re about optimizing energy."

