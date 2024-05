Rodeo & Rebels: An Ode to the Wild West, a group art exhibit at ART GOTHAM's newest location in the East Village

Join us Friday, May 10th from 6pm - 9pm for the opening reception for Rodeo and Rebels: An Ode to the Wild West Join us at the Opening Reception and RIDE the BULL! Tickets to Ride are available on Eventbrite.Join us at the Opening Reception and RIDE the BULL! Tickets to Ride are available on Eventbrite. Art Gotham is located in the Upper Retail space at 4 Saint MArk's Place in the East Village.

Contemporary Western art showcases in a modern light the traditional iconography of Western life. We are thrilled to bring the Rodeo to the East Village and provide a platform for emerging talent.” — Kimberly Salib, Founder of Art Gotham

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Art lovers, saddle up! Art Gotham @artgotham ) is thrilled to announce its latest exhibition, "Rodeo & Rebels: An Ode to the Wild West," at its newest location in the heart of the East Village, 4 Saint Marks Place, New York City. The exhibit, set to kick off with a wild ride at the opening reception on Friday, May 10th from 6pm to 9pm, promises an electrifying celebration of Western artistry. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the energy and spirit of the cowboy and rodeo life, complete with a thrilling ride on a mechanical bull. ( Eventbrite BULL RIDE ticket link.)"Rodeo & Rebels" will feature an eclectic blend of contemporary Western art, showcasing the unique way of life and vibrant culture of cowboys. From bold paintings to intricate sculptures, each piece captures the essence of the Western landscape and pays homage to the adventurous spirit of the frontier. In the front room, visitors will marvel at contemporary Western art, while the Atelier will showcase the latest works by NYC artists inspired by the Wild West. From subway graffiti to street art, these pieces offer a fresh New York City perspective on classic Western imagery.Selected for their talent and recent accomplishments in Western and contemporary art, the exhibition will feature works by Western and New York City based artists including:Bendow @bendowmadeSalvador Trouble Berlin @salav8tinEdward Borein #EdwardBoreinGreg Gummersall @AbstractGregJenny Gummersall @JennyGummersallDIEGO 127 @_di3g0127_Peggy Judy @peggyjudyfineartKEO XMEN @keoxmanDeirdre Imus @deirdreimus.David Johnson @davidedwardjohnsonartDebbie Korbel @debbiekorbelAbby Pawley @pawleyprintsJohn Isaiah Pepion @johnisaiahpepionStuart Rapeport @ugo_urwayRobert Santoré @robertsantoreArtFernando Silva @BacchusbysilvaVeefer @vfrxr15WHISPER @chiplove1Renda Writer @rendawriterAdding to the excitement, the opening reception will feature live country music by Tyller Gummersall (@Tyllermusic) who grew up working on ranches and playing dance halls in the Rocky Mountains, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening of art and entertainment."Contemporary Western art showcases in a modern light the traditional iconography of Western life," says Kimberly Salib, founder of Art Gotham. "We are thrilled to bring the spirit of the rodeo to the East Village and provide a platform for emerging talent to shine."Founded by Kimberly Salib in 2005, Art Gotham (@artgotham) is a cutting-edge art gallery dedicated to representing early and mid-career contemporary artists. With locations in Soho and the East Village, Art Gotham is committed to fostering a vibrant artistic community in New York City.Don't miss your chance to experience the excitement of "Rodeo & Rebels" at Art Gotham's newest location. The exhibit will be open to the public from May 10th until June 2nd.For more information, visit Art Gotham online at www.artgotham.com To purchase a ticket to ride the Mechanical Rodeo Bull at the Opening Reception on Friday, May 10: Eventbrite BULL RIDE ticket hereMedia Contact:Kimberly Salib, Founder, Art Gotham | Phone: (917) 319-2030 | Email: kimberly@artgotham.comLocation: Art Gotham (East Village) | 4 Saint Marks Place | New York, NY 10003 | www.artgotham.com| Instagram: @artgothamAbout Art Gotham:Founded by Kimberly Salib in 2005, Art Gotham is a cutting-edge art gallery representing early and mid-career contemporary artists. With locations in Soho and the East Village, Art Gotham is dedicated to providing a platform for emerging talent and fostering a vibrant artistic community in New York City.