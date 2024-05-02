Rodeo & Rebels: An Ode to the Wild West, a group art exhibit at ART GOTHAM's newest location in the East Village
Join us on Fri, May 10 from 6-9pm for a wild ride at the Opening Reception of Rodeo & Rebels: An Ode to the Wild West, a group art exhibit in the East Village
Contemporary Western art showcases in a modern light the traditional iconography of Western life. We are thrilled to bring the Rodeo to the East Village and provide a platform for emerging talent."NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art lovers, saddle up! Art Gotham (@artgotham) is thrilled to announce its latest exhibition, "Rodeo & Rebels: An Ode to the Wild West," at its newest location in the heart of the East Village, 4 Saint Marks Place, New York City. The exhibit, set to kick off with a wild ride at the opening reception on Friday, May 10th from 6pm to 9pm, promises an electrifying celebration of Western artistry. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the energy and spirit of the cowboy and rodeo life, complete with a thrilling ride on a mechanical bull.
— Kimberly Salib, Founder of Art Gotham
"Rodeo & Rebels" will feature an eclectic blend of contemporary Western art, showcasing the unique way of life and vibrant culture of cowboys. From bold paintings to intricate sculptures, each piece captures the essence of the Western landscape and pays homage to the adventurous spirit of the frontier. In the front room, visitors will marvel at contemporary Western art, while the Atelier will showcase the latest works by NYC artists inspired by the Wild West. From subway graffiti to street art, these pieces offer a fresh New York City perspective on classic Western imagery.
Selected for their talent and recent accomplishments in Western and contemporary art, the exhibition will feature works by Western and New York City based artists including:
Bendow @bendowmade
Salvador Trouble Berlin @salav8tin
Edward Borein #EdwardBorein
Greg Gummersall @AbstractGreg
Jenny Gummersall @JennyGummersall
DIEGO 127 @_di3g0127_
Peggy Judy @peggyjudyfineart
KEO XMEN @keoxman
Deirdre Imus @deirdreimus.
David Johnson @davidedwardjohnsonart
Debbie Korbel @debbiekorbel
Abby Pawley @pawleyprints
John Isaiah Pepion @johnisaiahpepion
Stuart Rapeport @ugo_urway
Robert Santoré @robertsantoreArt
Fernando Silva @Bacchusbysilva
Veefer @vfrxr15
WHISPER @chiplove1
Renda Writer @rendawriter
Adding to the excitement, the opening reception will feature live country music by Tyller Gummersall (@Tyllermusic) who grew up working on ranches and playing dance halls in the Rocky Mountains, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening of art and entertainment.
Founded by Kimberly Salib in 2005, Art Gotham (@artgotham) is a cutting-edge art gallery dedicated to representing early and mid-career contemporary artists. With locations in Soho and the East Village, Art Gotham is committed to fostering a vibrant artistic community in New York City.
Don't miss your chance to experience the excitement of "Rodeo & Rebels" at Art Gotham's newest location. The exhibit will be open to the public from May 10th until June 2nd.
Media Contact:
Kimberly Salib, Founder, Art Gotham | Phone: (917) 319-2030 | Email: kimberly@artgotham.com
Location: Art Gotham (East Village) | 4 Saint Marks Place | New York, NY 10003 | www.artgotham.com| Instagram: @artgotham
About Art Gotham:
