The First Brazilian Cultural Immersion Arrives to Los Angeles in July 2024
Capoeira Brasil and Beto Simas present Ponto De Cultura to celebrate and bring awareness to Brazilian Culture in July 2024 at the Culver City Senior Center.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ponto de Cultura is an international Brazilian cultural event developed by Capoeira Brasil and Beto Simas to celebrate and bring awareness to Brazilian culture outside the country. The 6-day immersion will have participants go through different workshops, concerts, plays, ceremonies, and wisdom by renowned international Capoeiristas. In the final days, Ponto de Cultura hosts the most important championship of capoeira worldwide: Volta Do Mundo Bambas (VMB). Champions from Europe, Asia, Latin America, and all ethnicities will compete and gather for a beautiful celebration of the sport. The immersion hopes to provide opportunities for learning and developing new skills and expanding Brazilian culture.
The intensive program of five days will embrace capoeiristas (those who practice capoeira) and enthusiasts from all levels into classes and training. The sport offers players to develop their rhythm, balance, agility, and also to be involved in a community that becomes family. During the immersion, entertainment workshops and experiences will be available at all participants. The presence of Brazilian actors Felipe Simas, Bruno Gissoni, Rodrigo Simas, and Cauã Reymond, as well as the Hollywood Star Halle Berry (Catwoman), are confirmed during the days of immersion.
Ponto De Cultura, the international Brazilian cultural immersion, is promoted by Capoeria Brasil with Beto Simas. Simas began training Capoeira at a very young age in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. From the moment he stepped into a class he felt it was his art and his calling. For the next 50 years of his life he trained diligently and made his name in the Capoeira community, developing into one of the most well-known capoeiristas in the world. As the art of Capoeira spread internationally, his group, Capoeira Brasil, began to expand as well. Simas traveled the world teaching workshops in leading universities, presenting seminars and the art at many international fitness and martial arts conferences as well as performing in cultural shows.
Beto Simas along with everyone at Capoeira Brasil want to preserve, disseminate, and develop not only the sport of capoeira, but the Brazilian culture all around the world. The event is open for partnerships and sponsors. More information contact Thais Eliasen at media@thaiseliasenpr.com.
