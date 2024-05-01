Nevada Dining and Wolf Card Office $100 Giveaway

The University of Nevada, Reno will be holding "Week of Democracy" events from April 29 to May 3.

There will be two free events where the public will be able to hear from state and national journalists, as well as state and federal officials about topics related to democracy.

The first event is on May 2 at 5:30 p.m. in Nightingale Hall.

The Atlantic, a national news outlet, will present "Democracy at a Crossroads."

Journalists Adam Harris and Ron Brownstein and contributor Evan Smith will host a panel discussion. Some topics will include immigration, polarization, higher education, the media and technology.

Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar will then join Jon Ralston, founder and editor of the Nevada Independent, to speak about free and fair elections.

The second event will be held May 3 at 3 p.m. at the Joe Crowley Student Union Theatre.

This event will be called "Discussions in Democracy."

U.S. Congressman Ro Khanna and University President Brian Sandoval will talk about voter education, exercising the vote and working across the aisle.

"Civic engagement is the heartbeat of a thriving democracy and is the bridge that connects individuals to their communities, empowering them with the tools and opportunities to shape the world around them," Michael Flores, Vice President of Government and Community Engagement, said. "At the University of Nevada, Reno, we encourage our campus community to get involved throughout this election year. We will be hosting events throughout the year and are thrilled to have such a great lineup for this 'Week of Democracy.'"

If you are interested in attending "Democracy at a Crossroads," click this link to register.

If you are interested in attending "Discussions in Democracy," click this link to register.