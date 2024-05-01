His Highness Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe the German Royal and Philanthropist supports Save Palawan Seas Foundation

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe the Philanthropist Royal is hosting with Lexye Aversa helping people. Princely family Prince Mario-Max, Prince Waldemar and Princess Antonia. John Travolta welcomes Dr. Princess Antonia and Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe annually to Living Legends of Aviation Awards Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Dance The Night Away Cancer Alliance Palm Beach H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Family Crest

H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe loves to protect coastal communities and supports the renown Save Palawan Seas Foundation. The Prince loves to help!

Prince Mario-Max of Schaumburg-Lippe is a Royal known for helping others. His kindness comes from the center of his heart and he loves supporting communities and projects that need real Royal support” — Robert W. Cabell

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe wears the Pearl of Hope supporting the Save Palawan Seas Foundation presented by Luisa Monteverde and Glenn.

The Golden South Sea pearl is a testament of hope, coming from world renown jeweler Jewelmer. Their founders state: "We do not create the perfect pearl, we protect the world that makes it."

With the value of sustainability deeply rooted, Jewelmer created the Save Palawan Seas Foundation (SPSF) in 2006. SPSF is a non-profit organization that aims to protect and nourish natural resources by supporting, educating, and creating workable, profitable, and environmentally sustainable livelihood alternatives for coastal communities in Palawan, Philippines.

Hailed as the Philippines’ Last Frontier, Palawan is known for its virgin forests, beautiful beaches, rich marine life, and flora and fauna that can be found nowhere else on earth.

SPSF focuses its initiatives to preserve and rehabilitate this natural haven that was once a victim of man-made destruction caused by harmful and illegal practices of resource extraction. The foundation also aims to educate about conservation to spark passionate action and inspire real change. SPSF accomplishes its mission in partnership with local government units, non-government organizations, and private individuals who share in the foundation’s vision.

Jewelmer: Established in 1979, Jewelmer is an international sustainable luxury brand and the world’s pioneer and leading producer of the Golden South Sea Pearl. Jewelmer is a fully vertically integrated company, the designs highlight French traditions with excellent craftsmanship featuring Golden Pearls from their farms located in Palawan Island, Philippines.

Design Philosophy

The key to the creation of our collections is our passion for the interplay between beauty and poetry. We open unexplored horizons and offer unique pieces of jewelry with exceptional originality. This is our daily mission: to continuously reinvent and to offer this intelligent, precious beauty.

Craftsmanship

Jewelmer’s heritage is cradled in the core and rigor of French tradition in high jewelry and genuine sensibilities. Perfection is the standard in the ateliers that grace Place Vendôme, the origin of skills carefully taught to the Jewelmer jewelers. Through its founder, innovative methods with rich history have crossed oceans to the Philippines, where similarly gifted artists continue to hone and elevate the same craft. With time, dedication and inborn talent, they reach the level of the fine craftsman. From the selection of the finest materials, to the intricate sculpting, each Jewelmer piece reflects the brand’s expertise. It is a symbiotic relationship between nature and man, the pearl and the precious metal, working harmoniously to create items of exceptional beauty.

Prince Mario-Max emphasizes the magic of pearls: With the Golden South Sea pearl being the focus of Jewelmer’s story, the company make it a point to handle each step of the pearl process with quality and sustainability in mind. Jewelmer’s boutiques are present in 15 top luxury destinations in the world including Monaco, Tokyo, Singapore. The US boutique is located on 235A Worth Avenue, Palm Beach, FL.

Glenn and Luisa, Jewelmer’s Partners in Palm Beach share the enduring elegance of the Golden Pearls and exquisite gemstones.

Enduring Elegance: Why Pearls Remain a Jewelry Favorite for Prince Mario-Max

For centuries, pearls have captivated Royal hearts and adorned Royal necks, their timeless beauty and natural luster holding an undeniable allure. But what exactly makes these organic gems such enduring favorites in the world of jewelry? The answer lies in a confluence of factors - their natural elegance, symbolic significance, and remarkable versatility.

Unlike their sparkling gemstone counterparts, pearls boast a softer, more subtle beauty. Their iridescent sheen and smooth surface exude a classic elegance that transcends fleeting trends. They come in a variety of natural colors, from the classic white and cream to deeper hues of pink, black, and even gold. This range allows for a personalized touch, catering to diverse tastes and styles.

Beyond aesthetics, pearls carry a rich symbolic weight in many cultures. In ancient China, they were associated with purity, wisdom, and nobility. In many parts of the world, they continue to symbolize new beginnings and are often gifted for weddings and graduations. Owning a pearl necklace or a pair of pearl earrings can feel like possessing a piece of history, imbued with meaning and sentiment.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of pearls is their versatility. Unlike some gemstones that demand a specific style, pearls seamlessly transition from casual to formal wear. A single strand of pearls can elevate a simple daytime outfit, while a more elaborate pearl necklace can be the crowning touch for an evening gown. They complement a wide range of colors and styles, making them a valuable asset in any jewelry collection.

The ease of care also contributes to the enduring popularity of pearls. Unlike some gemstones that require meticulous cleaning, pearls can be maintained with a simple wipe with a soft cloth. Their organic nature makes them comfortable to wear, adding a touch of luxury without feeling ostentatious.

In conclusion, pearls hold a unique place in the world of jewelry. Their timeless elegance, symbolic weight, and remarkable versatility make them treasured possessions that transcend generations. From the subtle sheen of a single strand to the dramatic statement of a multi-strand necklace, pearls offer a touch of sophistication and natural beauty that continues to captivate hearts. So, the next time you choose a piece of jewelry, consider the enduring allure of the pearl – a testament to nature's artistry and a symbol of timeless elegance.

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is a global Philanthropist and explains the Ripple Effect: Why Charity Matters More Than Ever in our world.

Charity, the act of giving without expecting something in return, is a cornerstone of a healthy society. It's more than just handing out money; it's a commitment to compassion, a recognition of our shared humanity, and a belief in the power of positive change. But in a world that often prioritizes individual gain, why exactly is doing charity so important?

One of the most fundamental reasons is the impact it has on those in need. Charities address a vast array of social issues, from poverty and hunger to illness and homelessness. By donating our time, resources, or skills, we can help alleviate suffering, empower individuals, and offer a lifeline to those struggling.

The benefits, however, extend far beyond the immediate recipients. Charity fosters a sense of community and social responsibility. When we give back, we connect with those around us, understand their challenges, and invest in a better future for all. This sense of togetherness strengthens the social fabric, creating a more supportive and caring environment.

Doing charity also promotes positive change on a systemic level. By supporting organizations that advocate for policy changes or raise awareness about important issues, we can influence the way society functions. This can lead to long-term solutions that address the root causes of poverty, inequality, and other social problems.

Furthermore, the act of giving itself can be incredibly rewarding. Studies have shown that helping others leads to increased happiness, reduced stress, and a greater sense of purpose. The act of generosity strengthens our own sense of well-being and creates a ripple effect of positivity.

Of course, charity doesn't require grand gestures. Even small contributions can make a difference. Volunteering at a local soup kitchen, donating blood, or simply mentoring a young person are all ways to make a positive impact. The key is to find a cause you care about and contribute in a way that is meaningful to you.

In a world facing complex challenges, charity remains a powerful tool for positive change. It allows us to address suffering, build stronger communities, and create a more just and equitable world. By recognizing the importance of giving back, we can all be part of creating a brighter future, one act of compassion at a time.

Luisa Fernanda Monteverde, born in Trujillo, Peru, became Miss Peru in 2007, just after moving to Lima. She holds a degree in Journalism & Public Relations from San Martin de Porres University. Early in her career, she worked as a radio journalist, interviewer, and TV presenter. Following her graduation from Mandragora Musical Theater School, she excelled in music videos for international Artists and founded a popular children’s entertainment show in Lima. Luisa also starred in the TV comedy series “Moda Police” for three seasons and authored the children’s book “Las Semillas que Unen,” selling over 16,000 copies in 2020. After relocating to Florida in 2021, she featured in the movie “Cosas de Adultos.” Her passion for sustainable luxury and classic femininity in fashion, along with her entrepreneurial skills, led her to partner with Jewelmer, the leading supplier of golden pearls. She serves as the Face of The Brand and the Director of Marketing & PR at their Palm Beach boutique.

Prince Mario-Max met Luisa at the dancing with the Stars Gala of the Cancer Alliance in Palm Beach Florida.

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe was honored with the "Best Male Dancer of the Year" and "Most Joyous" award at the recent Cancer Alliance’s 2024 Dance the Night Away Gala, an event celebrating the efforts of those committed to aiding local cancer patients. This prestigious recognition was presented by notable figures Karina Smirnoff, Gleb Savchenko from "Dancing with the Stars," and actor Daniel Baldwin. His participation was organized by Lexye Aversa, whom His Highness the Prince thanks for this great charitable inclusion.

The gala, which successfully raised a remarkable $226,549 for the Cancer Alliance, saw a significant increase from the previous year’s contributions, underscoring the community’s commitment to supporting this vital cause. The evening was filled with enthusiasm and spirited dance performances, with participants competing in various dance styles ranging from tango to swing.

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, along with his dance partner Anna Rogers, dazzled the audience with their performances in Swing and Cha Cha, bringing joy and vibrancy to the stage that resonated with the gala attendees and earned them the "Most Joyous" accolade.

Stanton F. Collemer, CEO of Cancer Alliance, expressed his gratitude in a heartfelt statement, "We are incredibly thankful for the generosity and spirited participation of all involved. This event not only raises crucial funds but also spirits, as demonstrated by the outstanding performances and community support."

In addition to the "Most Joyous" award, the gala also recognized other participants for their unique contributions to the event, celebrating attributes such as charisma, creativity, and elegance among the contestants.

The Cancer Alliance plans to continue the celebrations and extend its thanks to all participants with a special luncheon scheduled for April 18th at The Colony Hotel. The event will honor those involved in both the Dance the Night Away and Shop the Day Away events.

Photographs capturing the magical moments of the gala are available for viewing at Capehart Photography’s online gallery, providing a glimpse into the evening’s high spirits and the community’s dedication to the cause.

Palm Beach luminaries Joseph McNamara, Janet Levy and Max McNamara chaired over the event.

Jennifer Parker and Mykhailo Azarov- Exibition Tango

Doti Stangret and Maksim Sharkov – Tango, Hustle

Jonathan Negrin and Yuliya Ishchak – Hustle

Prince Mario Max Schaumburg-Lippe and Anna Rogers – Swing, Cha Cha

Marina Galli and Maksim Sharkov - Argentine Tango

Luisa Monteverde and Stephen Rallison - Cha Cha, Salsa

Michael Koppy and Yuliya Ishchak - Foxtrot

Robert Dattolo and Anna Rogers - Mambo

Giselle Albrecht and Maksim Sharkov – Samba, Hustle

Almog Olshtein and Yuliya Ishchak - Lindy Hop, Salsa

Jennifer Tattanelli and Stephen Rallison – Salsa, Waltz and Hustle

H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is the son of Waldemar Prince zu Schaumburg-Lippe and Dr. Antonia Princess zu Schaumburg-Lippe. The Prince Mario-Max family is widely known in the world of royalty and journalism. The Prince is a highly respected actor, host, and audio book narrator part of SAG-AFTRA, EQUITY and AGVA next to BFFS, the Bundeverband Schauspiel in Germany, LA Press Club and OEJC Austrian Journalist Club. Prince Mario-Max, Princess Antonia and Prince Waldemar are widely known as guardians of their Schaumburg-Lippe family and Schaumburg-Lippe family name and heritage, the Royal line of the princely house of Schaumburg-Lippe. Robert W. Cabell warns: Be aware of false/fake stories from the non related german civilian Alexander Schaumburg-Lippe who has no authority, position or relation to Prince Waldemar (and Prince Mario-Max). For further reference: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/706208626/alexander-schaumburg-lippe-disputed-by-a-spokesperson-for-prince-mario-max-schaumburg-lippe-as-stalker-by-proxy-and-fake

Jewelry that helps people