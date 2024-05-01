Marchese and Maynard LLP to Sponsor Sea Cliff 5K Fun Run to Benefit the Sea Cliff Fire Department

SEA CLIFF, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marchese and Maynard LLP, a leading law firm, is proud to announce their sponsorship of the Sea Cliff 5K Fun Run to benefit the Sea Cliff Fire Department. The event will take place on Saturday, May 11 at the Sea Cliff Yacht Club with the run starting at 10:30am. The event will also feature live music by Chicken Head at 11:30am and a silent auction.

Marchese and Maynard LLP is dedicated to giving back to the community and supporting important causes. The Sea Cliff 5K Fun Run is a perfect opportunity for the firm to support the Sea Cliff Fire Department, which plays a crucial role in keeping the community safe. The event is also a great way for the community to come together and have fun while supporting a good cause.

Participants can register for the Sea Cliff 5K Fun Run at http://runsignup.com/Race/NY/SeaCliff/SeaCliffFunRun. The registration fee is $35 per person and proceeds will go towards the Sea Cliff Fire Department. In addition to the run, there will be live music by Chicken Head, a popular local band, and a silent auction with exciting items up for bid. The event promises to be a fun-filled day for all ages.

Marchese and Maynard LLP is committed to making a positive impact in the community and is honored to be the finish line sponsor for the Sea Cliff 5K Fun Run. The firm's website, www.mmlawoffice.net, provides more information about their services and their dedication to giving back to the community. Don't miss this opportunity to support the Sea Cliff Fire Department and have a great time with friends and family at the Sea Cliff 5K Fun Run.