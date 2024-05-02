Marchese And Maynard LLP Proudly Sponsors Glen Cove Sage Foundation's June Golf Classic Tournament

www.mmlawoffice.net Paul Marchese Sage Foundation Logo

GLEN COVE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marchese and Maynard LLP, a leading law firm committed to excellence in legal representation, is excited to announce its sponsorship of the Glen Cove Sage Foundation's June Golf Classic Tournament. The event will take place on June 3rd, 2024 at the beautiful Glen Cove Golf Club located at 109 Lattingtown Road in Glen Cove, NY.

The Glen Cove Sage Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support and resources to seniors in the Glen Cove community. Their annual Golf Classic Tournament is a highly anticipated event that raises funds to support their mission. This year, Marchese and Maynard LLP is proud to be the title sponsor of the tournament, furthering their commitment to giving back to the community.

"We are honored to be a part of such a wonderful event that supports such a worthy cause," said Paul Marchese, Managing Partner at Marchese and Maynard LLP. "The Glen Cove Sage Foundation does incredible work for our seniors, and we are proud to support their efforts through our sponsorship of the Golf Classic Tournament."

The June Golf Classic Tournament will feature a day of golf, networking, and fundraising, with all proceeds going towards the Glen Cove Sage Foundation's programs and services. The event is open to all golfers, and sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and individuals who wish to support the cause.

Marchese and Maynard LLP is committed to making a positive impact in the community and is proud to support the Glen Cove Sage Foundation's June Golf Classic Tournament. For more information on the event or to register, please visit the Glen Cove Sage Foundation's website at www.glencovesage.com. For help with your Elder Law, Estate Planning and other legal needs please contact Marchese and Maynard LLP at www.mmlawoffice.net