MPD Investigating Fatal North Capitol Street Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at approximately 9:07 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man on the sidewalk with gunshot wound injuries. He died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Daquan Garner, of Northwest.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24064927