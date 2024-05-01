MPD Arrests Man for Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sex Assault Unit announce a man has been arrested for two misdemeanor sexual abuse offenses that occurred in Southeast.

In each of the below offenses, the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victims.

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 6:33 p.m., in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23009708

On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at approximately 12:55 p.m. in the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24064655

On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 46-year-old Robert Jermaine Howard, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.