MPD Arrests Man for Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sex Assault Unit announce a man has been arrested for two misdemeanor sexual abuse offenses that occurred in Southeast.
In each of the below offenses, the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victims.
- On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 6:33 p.m., in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23009708
- On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at approximately 12:55 p.m. in the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24064655
On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 46-year-old Robert Jermaine Howard, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.