Fish and Game and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Work Together to Reduce Fire Risk and Improve Forest Ecosystems on the Palouse

Tara Ball, Regional Wildlife Biologist with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said: “Good neighbor authority has strengthened our partnership with the Forest and is improving our ability to achieve wildlife habitat objectives on a larger scale. There are many areas where fuels reduction, and forest health activities have strong overlap with improving wildlife habitat in the Clearwater Region. This project has created openings in the canopy that will regenerate nutritious understory forage for big game animals. And specific project design elements, such as selectivity and seasonality of treatment, will help maintain valuable cover for various wildlife species. In working together, we can really refine treatments that will achieve multiple objectives.”

This is just one of the many projects the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests and Idaho Fish and Game are currently working on together through the Good Neighbor Authority. The other projects are Red Siegel, End of the World, and Skyline Leuty where IDFG is assisting in Old Growth and Stand Exam Surveys, the Twentymile Vegetation Management where IDFG is assisting in NEPA analysis, Blacktail Fuels where IDFG has performed 44 acres of prescribed burn prep. In the works are the Selway Deciduous Fuels project where 400 acres of thinning are planned and 30 miles of access and noxious weed control are planned this spring, the Joint Lidar Project where IDFG, the forests, and the Idaho Department of Lands are working together on Flight and Data Processing.