Alchemy Consulting Group Collaborates with Paylocity to Host Workplace Wellbeing Workshop in Houston, TX
Workshop dedicated to mindful leadership. Attendees will learn how to foster resilience and well-being in the workplace during Mental Health Awareness Month.
We created this workshop to equip and teach leaders how to address some of the most pressing workplace and culture pain points.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This May 22nd, 2024 in tandem with Mental Health Awareness Month (May), Alchemy Consulting Group and Paylocity have partnered to host a workshop dedicated to Mindful Leadership, where guests and attendees will learn how to foster resilience and well-being in the workplace, the theme being 'Movement: Moving more for mental health.'
— Arquella Hargrove, Chief Cultural Officer, Alchemy Consulting Group
The workshop will provide an introduction to some of the pain points in modern day work culture as well as leave participants with tools to tackle some of today’s hottest workplace culture challenges. The workshop will address:
• Understanding Mental Health: Tools and conversations around gaining a deep understanding of mental health issues and its critical impact in the workplace.
• Identifying Stress and Burnout: Learning how to recognize the early signs of stress and burnout among employees and how to intervene effectively.
• Creating Supportive Environments: Exploring strategies for developing a supportive, inclusive, and stigma-free work environment.
• Implementing Mental Health Programs: Receiving practical steps and guidance on how to establish and maintain effective mental health programs.
• Leveraging Leadership Influence: Understanding the pivotal role of CHROs in shaping positive workplace mental health policies and practices.
"Prioritizing mental health and wellbeing in the workplace isn’t just about doing what’s right for employees; it’s about cultivating a culture of empathy, resilience, and growth,” said Jill Morrison, Paylocity Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). “At Paylocity, we're proud to work with Alchemy Consulting Group in hosting this workshop on Mindful Leadership, empowering leaders with the knowledge and tools to foster well-being and drive positive change in their organizations."
“Fostering a supportive environment for mental health is fundamental to building strong, adaptable teams,” states Arquella Hargrove, CEO of Alchemy Consulting Group. “In partnership with Paylocity, we are thrilled to offer the Mindful Leadership workshop, equipping leaders to champion well-being and nurture a thriving organizational culture.”
The workshop will take place from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM CST at BoyarMiller located at 2925 Richmond Ave (14th Floor), Houston, TX 77098. Tickets are limited, so please reserve your spot today: https://events.blackbirdrsvp.com/alchemyandpaylocity.
For more information on Alchemy Consulting Group and its services, visit: https://www.alchemy-consulting.com.
