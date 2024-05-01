Alchemy Consulting Group Launches 'The Alchemy Consulting Group Podcast'
Podcast highlights impactful conversations with guests and experts in HR, learning & development, executive coaching, ESG, and social justice issues.
We are proud to host a podcast that provides impactful conversations with guests and experts in HR, learning & development, executive coaching, ESG, and social justice issues.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alchemy Consulting Group (www.alchemy-consulting.com) is excited to announce the launch of the Alchemy Consulting Group Podcast, hosted by Chief Culture Officer, Arquella Hargrove. Tune in as Arquella powers impactful conversations with guests who are experts in HR, Learning & Development, Executive Coaching, ESG, and Social Justice issues. Subscribe to the Alchemy Consulting Group Podcast on your favorite streaming platform, and connect via YouTube and social media so that you’re notified of new episodes.
— Arquella Hargrove, Chief Cultural Officer, Alchemy Consulting Group
Alchemy Consulting Group Podcast distills conversations with thought leaders to bring transformative insights and strategies. The mission being to revolutionize organizational cultures — one business at a time. The podcast explores vital topics that empower leaders, galvanize teams, and reshape the world of work. "Let the Alchemy Begin!"
Arquella Hargrove is committed to providing resources for impactful conversations which will transform work cultures, create inclusive work environments and provide opportunities around learning and development. The first episode is dedicated to getting to know Chief Culture Officer Arquella Hargrove and what drives her passion for people culture and DEIB. Listen as she talks about why she started this podcast and offers sage advice to new and established business owners.
Episodes will be released two to three times per month with exciting insights and key takeaways with respect to workplace culture, best practices, and day to day tools from powerful voices and thought leaders in the community. There is no cap on the amount of episodes, so listeners are encouraged to subscribe, participate, and leave questions and comments in the comment box.
The Alchemy Consulting Group Podcast is produced by 21 Media LLC.
To watch the ACG Podcast, visit: https://youtu.be/NtZUQKVKObU?si=lbmWzgpZcQQQhi3F.
About 21 Media: Founded by Drew Lasker and Yvonne Harris, 21 Media has the mission to produce and distribute media content that educates and inspires. 21 Media LLC provides expert, tailored services that align with their clients’ vision and intended outcomes for all of the media outreach. Their current content portfolio includes professional sports, ESG, business, entrepreneurial pursuits, and sales & marketing.
