UDAF Announces $1 Million 2024 Utah Food Security Processing Grant

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) has $1,000,000 available for local food and agriculture businesses through the Utah Food Security Processing Grant (UFSPG). This grant aims to increase the security of Utah’s food supply chain by increasing the in-state processing of agricultural products grown and raised in Utah.

“We are excited to be able to provide this much needed grant for a third year,” said Craig Buttars, UDAF Commissioner. “We have seen huge success from the last two funding periods and know that this grant is making a positive difference in Utah’s food security.”

The UFSPG program was created in 2022 with an initial one-time $1 million investment by the State Legislature; the success of the program was continued with two additional $1 million appropriations during the 2023 and 2024 legislative sessions. During the program’s first two years, $2 million in grant awards ranging from $1,900-$150k was awarded to 38 businesses across the state. This program has been highly successful, benefiting local farms and ranches, processing businesses, and consumers while reducing food waste and transportation costs.

Highlights of past funding rounds include:

A Wasatch County cheesemaker increased their processing capacity by 1,000lbs/week

A Rich County produce processor increased their production by 200%

A Utah County produce processor increased their packing capacity by 80%

A Weber County processor increased their production by over 800 beef and 300 pigs annually

A Utah County produce processor increased their freezer storage capacity by 900%

This year, grant awards will be capped at $200,000. There is no minimum award, and $20,000 will be held for microgrants of $5,000 or less. At least $500,000 will be awarded to meat and poultry businesses. Eligible entities include for-profit, non-profit, producer co-op, and state and local governments. All grant-funded activities must result in the sale of processed products; ineligible activities include homesteading, research, land purchases, and payroll, among others.

The application opened on May 1st, and will close on May 31, 2024 at 11:59pm. For more information, and for the link to apply, please visit ag.utah.gov/foodsecuritygrant or email aross@utah.gov.