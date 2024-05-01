For Immediate Release

May 1, 2024

Better Places Crowdfunding campaign launched for “Bennington Skatepark Project”

$20,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

Bennington, Vt. – Bennington residents will soon be able to enjoy a new skatepark thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and is led by an all-volunteer committee with support from the Town of Bennington’s Office of Community Development.

“Access to outdoor recreation opportunities is essential to the health and well-being of every community,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Alex Farrell. “The Bennington Skatepark Project will create an exciting destination for people to skate and build community and connect to the town’s robust trail network.”

If the campaign reaches its $20,000 goal by June 30, 2024 the "Bennington Skatepark Project” will receive a matching grant of $40,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click HERE for project details and to DONATE.

The Town of Bennington and the Bennington Skatepark Committee are planning a 16,000 square foot skatepark at Rotary Park in downtown Bennington. The skatepark will have a classic concrete "snake run", as well as multiple concrete bowls and features for skateboards, bicycles, and scooters. The park will be designed and built by GRINDLINE Skateparks, a company that has built award winning skateparks all over the USA, including the Manchester and Burlington skateparks. New lighting will improve security at the park and make it usable into the early evening hours. The park will also have additional benches and picnic tables for all ages to enjoy the space.

“Currently, Rotary Park is an underutilized green space that needs investment. It can be an attractive destination for both locals and visitors to Bennington because of its central location downtown along the Walloomsac River and its connections to the Riverwalk and the Rail Trail. A well designed skatepark next to the green space will draw more youth and families downtown” said Shannon Barsotti, Community Development Director.

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support Bennington’s new skatepark. Learn more and donate here.

