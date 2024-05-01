TORONTO BRANCH MANAGER ELECTED TO CHAIR SC&RA CRANE & RIGGING GROUP GOVERNING COMMITTEE
Matthew Rix elected to chair key committee within The Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association
I am proud to represent Canada, ProLift Rigging, and the greater crane and rigging industry on The SC&RA Group Governing Committee.””MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading provider of solutions-based industrial services in North America, announced, today, that Matthew Rix, Branch Manager (Toronto), has been elected as the Chair of The Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association’s Crane & Rigging Group Governing Committee.
— Matthew Rix - Branch Manager, The ProLift Rigging Company, Toronto
“I would like to thank The SC&RA as well as my many industry peers for this great honor,” commented Matthew Rix, Branch Manager of The ProLift Rigging Company, Toronto. “I am proud to represent Canada, ProLift Rigging, and the greater crane and rigging industry on The Group Governing Committee.”
The SC&RA is an international trade organization comprised of more than 1400 members from 46 nations that represent the global community of providers crane & rigging operations, specialized transportation, industrial installations and allied members. The mission of the Crane & Rigging Group is to identify issues and recommend actions benefiting members in crane and rigging related issues.
“The Governing Committee has gained a passionate voice and stalwart advocate for the industry. Matt is a person whose entire career closely aligns with the mission and ideals of The SC&RA,” remarked Jesse Taylor, President & Chief Executive Officer of The ProLift Rigging Company “We wish him the best of luck in this new endeavor.”
About The ProLift Rigging Company
ProLift Rigging is a leading supplier of industrial construction services, offering safe, innovative solutions, and insightful consultation for modern, mission-critical construction projects in need of predictable results. With a rapidly growing network of locations throughout North America, ProLift offers a full portfolio of services, including traditional crane & rigging, machinery moving services, warehousing & storage, heavy-haul transport, logistics management, integration, and project buffering. ProLift also features project management and in-house engineering capabilities. Visit www.proliftrigging.com to learn more.
About SC&RA
The Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA) is an international trade association with more than 1400 members from 46 nations. Our members are involved in specialized transportation, crane and rigging operations, machinery moving and erecting, industrial maintenance, millwrighting, manufacturing, concrete pumping, and rental services. SC&RA helps members run more efficient and safer businesses by monitoring and influencing pending legislation and regulatory policies at the state and national levels and researching and reporting on safety concerns and best business practices. For more information visit www.scranet.org.
