2024-2025 High School Internship Program Applications Launches Today in the District

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) officially launched the application period for the 2024-2025 High School Internship Program (HSIP) at Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School. District youth between the ages of 14 and 21 and interested employers are encouraged to apply online beginning at noon today at does.dc.gov.

For four years, the High School Internship Program (formerly known as the School Year Internship Program) has provided a Fair Shot to high school youth in DC by providing enriching internships. This year’s program will be administered during the fall and spring cohorts semesters. Youth will have the opportunity to select their preferred semester to best suit their needs. Fall Semester runs from October 1, 2024 – January 31, 2025. Spring Semester runs from February 3, 2025 – May 31, 2025.

“I’m thrilled to announce the launch of the 2024-2025 High School Internship Program,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. "I encourage District youth to seize the chance to shape their future by applying and embarking on a journey of growth and discovery.”

Last year, over 2,600 youth applied for SYIP, and over 1,300 youth participated in the program. This year, the HSIP application launch took place at Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School, with dozens of former and current participants in attendance. There will be a Host employer interest meeting virtually at 2:00 on May 1; interested parties can sign up here.

For more information on the High School Internship Program, please visit summerjobs.dc.gov.