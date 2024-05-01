Audio | California’s New Mental Health Court Starting Off Slow

Bloomberg Law reporter Maia Spoto talks about why California’s Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment, or CARE, Courts, have had such an underwhelming start. We also hear from one of the judges helping to set up a CARE Court in Orange County, who talks about the large amount of manpower needed to adjudicate these special types of cases.
