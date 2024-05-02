Moving Expert Rob Esposito Shares Strategies for Lowering Stress and Reducing Residential Moving Costs
Rob Esposito, founder of Relocators Inc. is working to help those in the process of moving reduce stress as well as manage costs.
Moving does not have to be stressful and costly. I am committed to assisting our customers in educating the public about ways that they can save time and money and make their moves less stressful.”HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a tight real estate market, home prices in most states are continuing to rise. Interest rates remain high, and costs associated with buying a home have risen significantly. The costs associated with moving locally, regionally or across the nation are also on the rise. This adds even more stress to moving, which is one of life’s greatest stressors.
Reports, including one from Forbes, show that moving costs have gone up 15 percent or more over 2023. These increases come from a variety of factors, including increased labor costs, higher fuel prices, more expensive packing and moving materials and rapidly rising inflation. For example, a common residential move from New York to North Carolina – which only a few years ago was approximately $6,000, now often costs $10,000 to $40,000.
Rob Esposito, the founder of Relocators Service Inc., a residential moving and storage company headquartered in Hauppauge, NY and with offices in Florida, is working to help those in the process of moving reduce stress as well as manage costs.
“Having worked in the moving sector for years and I have seen it all; the good the bad and the ugly. Moving does not have to be stressful and costly. I am committed to assisting our customers and leading my peers in educating the public about ways that they can save time and money and make their moves less stressful. At Relocators, we’re dedicated to moving you through life’s transitions. Our teams provide customers with extensive information, check lists and time saving strategies that will lower the costs and make their move go smoothly,” said Rob Esposito, Founder of Relocators Service Inc.
Many consumers are facing financial constraints due to current economic conditions. Many families do not have the cash on hand to cover moving expenses. Relocators has recently introduced a financing option for moves. With a financing partner, Relocators offers a zero percent, up to 12 months, financing and other options. This allows a move to be paid overtime in small installments. This lowers the financial stress and burden.
To help those moving save time and money, Rob Esposito is sharing effective cost and time saving strategies for planning and executing a move.
Pick the right moving company
There are three types of moving companies: Good, fast and cheap. The fast and cheap companies often are not capable of providing quality and timely service. This often leads to a move costing more and elevates stress. When choosing a moving company, take the time to research. Look at online reviews and testimonials. Be wary of going with the cheapest option; and choose the company with staff that listens, takes their time and focuses on providing information and education.
Start planning early
Planning ahead will save time and keep costs down. Start weeks or even months in advance. This will reduce stress, and everything will be ready on moving day. Identify who will be on site during the move, to ensure it goes smoothly and to answer questions. Create lists of items and where they will go. Look at calendars and set realistic dates for your move, donations, tag and garage sales and recycling.
“We have found that having children home when a move takes place is often traumatic. Work with them ahead of time to pack their items make the experience fun and have them color-code their items. Answer their questions and keep them away from the home during the process,” added Esposito.
Packing
A great way to save money is to reduce the time that movers need to be in a home. For small items, box them up and have them ready to go. Moving companies charge a premium at an hourly rate to pack items. When organizing items, color-code or clearly mark boxes with the room in the new location where they are to be placed. Rooms in the new home should be color-coded with tape or stickers. Movers will then know exactly where to put them, saving even more time.
Selling, Disposing and Recycling
Hosting a tag sale or directly selling item online is a useful way for sellers/movers to liquidate these assets, mitigating some of the costs that go into transitioning out of a home. Preparing for a sale of any kind or selling items online can take time. Do this well in advance of the move.
Homeowners should go through their items and decide what valuables they wish to keep or sell. Tag and estate sale experts will visit a home appraise items. These experts will provide suggested sale prices and be on site the day of the sale. We strongly suggest that homeowners are not present when the sale takes place. It is often emotional and stressful to watch items being sold, especially those that have sentimental value. Items that are not sold can be donated or gifted to others. It is important to ask companies that run tag or estate sales about their fees and commissions.
Transporting items and moving into a new dwelling:
At the new home, remember to color-code the rooms and, when possible, create a room map that tells the movers exactly where to place furniture and other times you have previously marked. It is also helpful to have photos of the space or areas where items moved will be placed. This will assist movers to properly unload items and place them in the appropriate rooms, saving time and the need to move items a second time.
When planning a move, Relocators will provide each client with a personalized road map for success. Their goal is to give the customer the tools to reduce stress, and reduce the total amount of time spent, which lowers the overall cost of a move.
For more information and tips about the moving process or to schedule a consultation, please visit, https://usrelocators.com/.
