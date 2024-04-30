Technical Advisory Committee May 7 Agenda

The Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold a Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting on May 7, 2024 at 2:30 p.m.

This meeting will be held in a hybrid format. Some staff will be in-person, however, it is anticipated that the voting members will be virtual. Virtual participation is allowed for any participant, including staff and the public.

If you wish to watch the meeting it will be broadcast live online at www.lawrenceks.org/live

If you wish to participate and comment in the online Zoom meeting, registration is required.

The registration link can be found on the top of the agenda.

Please find the agenda packet at: https://lawrenceks.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=5569