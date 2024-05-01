Chief Justice Paul Newby Proclaims May 2024 as Treatment Court Month for the North Carolina Judicial Branch

Chief Justice Paul Newby has proclaimed May 2024 as “Treatment Court Month” for the North Carolina Judicial Branch. This month, treatment courts throughout North Carolina will join similar programs nationwide in celebrating National Treatment Court Month.

“For 29 years, North Carolina's treatment courts have been working to restore lives and families and have expanded to include adult, family, and juvenile drug courts, mental health courts, and veterans treatment courts,” said Chief Justice Newby. “Treatment Court Month is our chance to celebrate the work of recovery happening in treatment courts across our state. I applaud our Branch’s personnel for their effort in this restorative work.”

National Treatment Court Month is coordinated by All Rise (formerly the National Association of Drug Court Professionals (NADCP)). Treatment courts across the nation are advocating to ensure continued federal and state funding for these effective, evidence-based programs.

There are more than 4,000 treatment courts in the United States, annually serving more than 150,000 people. Since 1989, treatment courts have served more than 1.5 million people nationwide and saved billions of tax dollars.

As of February 2024, there are a total of 65 treatment courts serving 35 North Carolina counties.

Read Chief Justice Newby's proclamation below.