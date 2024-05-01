Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,401 in the last 365 days.

Chief Justice Paul Newby Proclaims May 2024 as Treatment Court Month for the North Carolina Judicial Branch

Chief Justice Paul Newby has proclaimed May 2024 as “Treatment Court Month” for the North Carolina Judicial Branch. This month, treatment courts throughout North Carolina will join similar programs nationwide in celebrating National Treatment Court Month.

“For 29 years, North Carolina's treatment courts have been working to restore lives and families and have expanded to include adult, family, and juvenile drug courts, mental health courts, and veterans treatment courts,” said Chief Justice Newby. “Treatment Court Month is our chance to celebrate the work of recovery happening in treatment courts across our state. I applaud our Branch’s personnel for their effort in this restorative work.”

National Treatment Court Month is coordinated by All Rise (formerly the National Association of Drug Court Professionals (NADCP)). Treatment courts across the nation are advocating to ensure continued federal and state funding for these effective, evidence-based programs.

There are more than 4,000 treatment courts in the United States, annually serving more than 150,000 people. Since 1989, treatment courts have served more than 1.5 million people nationwide and saved billions of tax dollars.

As of February 2024, there are a total of 65 treatment courts serving 35 North Carolina counties.

Read Chief Justice Newby's proclamation below.

You just read:

Chief Justice Paul Newby Proclaims May 2024 as Treatment Court Month for the North Carolina Judicial Branch

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more