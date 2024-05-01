Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,405 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 414 Printer's Number 3025

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - A Resolution designating May 7, 2024, as "Cancer Action Day" in Pennsylvania to identify the burden of cancer and urge the advancement of legislation in support of cancer prevention, detection and treatment throughout this Commonwealth.

You just read:

House Resolution 414 Printer's Number 3025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more