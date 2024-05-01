House Bill 1626 Printer's Number 2728
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for veterans' benefits and services workplace posting; and making an editorial change.
