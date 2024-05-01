House Bill 2206 Printer's Number 2923
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous articles, further providing for sale or transfer of firearms.
