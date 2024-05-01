Violence Policies Required In All Workplaces

CANADA, May 1 - Released on May 1, 2024

On May 17, 2024, amendments to the occupational health and safety provisions of The Saskatchewan Employment Act will come into force requiring all provincially regulated workplaces to have a violence policy and prevention plan in place.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe when they come to work," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don McMorris said. "Having a violence policy and investigating all incidents is a step toward protecting workers from acts of violence."

The amendment also ensures that students and post-secondary students, volunteers and contract workers are covered under the provisions regarding violence.

The policy statement and violence prevention plan must include:

the employer's commitment to minimize or eliminate risk and review the policy and plan every three years;

identification of the worksite(s) where violent situations have occurred or may occur;

identification of staff positions that have or could be exposed to violent situations;

the procedures to inform workers about the nature and risk of violence at their place of employment, and any information the employer has about persons who have a history of violent behaviour who could become a risk to the workers;

the actions an employer will take to minimize or eliminate the risk of violence;

the procedures for reporting a violent incident to the employer;

the procedures the employer will follow to investigate violent incidents;

a recommendation that workers who have been exposed to violent incidents consult a physician for treatment or obtain a referral for counselling; and

a commitment to provide a training program for workers.

Guidelines and sample violence policies are available on saskatchewan.ca.

