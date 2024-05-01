Wireless Guardian to Demo Enhanced Security Technology at Miami F1 Grand Prix
Advanced Sensor Technology Delivers Proactive Threat Detection for Large-Scale EventMETAIRIE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wireless Guardian, a leading provider of cutting-edge security technologies, is proud to announce its role as part of the integrated security team for the highly anticipated Miami Grand Prix. The prestigious Formula 1 event takes place May 3 to 5 at the Miami International Autodrome, which surrounds the iconic Hard Rock Stadium.
With an anticipated daily attendance of 100,000 spectators, the substantial crowd size underscores the need for robust security solutions capable of providing enhanced situational awareness, early threat detection, and the identification of suspicious behaviors.
Wireless Guardian is poised to showcase its patented offering, seamlessly integrating multiple sensor capabilities to deliver comprehensive security coverage as part of a real-time, on-site demonstration. This innovative solution empowers security personnel to proactively address potential threats and maintain a secure environment throughout the high-profile event.
Wireless Guardian will be joined in this real-time demonstration by ZeroEyes, which will provide human monitoring of all video feeds to detect and alert on-site security personnel of a brandished weapon.
By contributing to the overall security efforts, Wireless Guardian reinforces its commitment to safeguarding large-scale events and ensuring the safety of event participants, staff, and attendees. The company sincerely thanks Hard Rock Stadium for this invaluable opportunity to be part of an event of such magnitude and prestige.
About Wireless Guardian
Wireless Guardian is committed to providing our clients with unparalleled opportunities for informed decision-making. Our dynamic and comprehensive approach to security and retail solutions is bolstered by our patented technology, which offers real-time data to safeguard the public, enhance the retail experience, and improve efficiency and profitability.
#WirelessGuardian #F1MiamiGP #HardRockStadium #MiamiGP #Motorsport #EventSecurity #SensorTechnology #SecuritySolutions #ZeroEyes
Sebastian Pereira
Wireless Guardian
+1 833-393-5600 ext. 1252
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube