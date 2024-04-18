Wireless Guardian Unveils State-of-the-Art Facility in Ashburn, Virginia
Wireless Guardian unveils a new facility in Ashburn, VA, showcasing Store as a Medium (SaaM) technology for unified retail and security solutions.METAIRIE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wireless Guardian, an industry leader in comprehensive security and retail solutions, proudly announces the opening of its latest facility in Ashburn, Virginia, on April 1. The strategic Ashburn location positions Wireless Guardian for future growth within the dynamic technology hub.
The new state-of-the-art facility houses a cutting-edge lab highlighting Wireless Guardian's advanced security capabilities and innovative Store as a Medium (SaaM) technology.
SaaM combines artificial intelligence (AI), real-time data analytics, and multi-sensor intelligence platforms to surpass traditional media networks and seamlessly integrate online, in-store, and digital out-of-home (DOOH) experiences. This groundbreaking technology unlocks unparalleled insights into customer behavior, enhancing marketing efforts and loyalty programs while improving operational efficiencies, protecting staff and infrastructure, and driving business revenue.
In addition to SaaM, the facility showcases Wireless Guardian's robust security capabilities. The company's system leverages patented technology and delivers data and actionable information via signals and video intelligence for enhanced situational awareness, ensuring a proactive approach to risk mitigation and threat detection.
Key members of the Wireless Guardian team attended the grand opening ceremony, including Jimmy Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer; Ed Ferguson, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Will LeBlanc, Vice President of Channel Sales. The Ashburn office will be home to a cross-functional corporate team staffed with members of the sales and data departments and the executive office of the Chief Executive Officer.
About Wireless Guardian
Wireless Guardian is committed to providing our clients with unparalleled opportunities for informed decision-making. Our dynamic and comprehensive approach to security and retail solutions is bolstered by our patented technology, which offers data to safeguard the public, enhance the retail experience, and improve efficiency and profitability, providing better decisions through better intelligence. Learn more at www.WirelessGuardian.com.
#WirelessGuardian #StoreAsAMedium #SaaM #GrandOpening #RetailInnovation #CustomerExperience #AshburnVA
Sebastian Pereira
Wireless Guardian
+1 833-393-5600 ext. 1252
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube