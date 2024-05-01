Awards Honor Advancements in Civic Learning in Public Schools

On Law Day 2024, twenty-one California public schools received this year's Civic Learning Award, one of the most competitive civic learning accolades in the state. Now in its 11th year, the award is co-sponsored by California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

“I find these award applications inspiring; they all deserve our recognition,” said Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero. “They tell the important stories of dedicated educators who, despite the challenges, are creating room for students to fully understand and practice civics.”

“We know that when young people activate their voices, they can be among the strongest change agents in our communities,” said Thurmond. “Education is the cornerstone of realizing our democratic ideals, and these schools have made extraordinary contributions to building the leaders of tomorrow.”

Since their inception in 2013, the awards have honored 519 traditional, charter, and magnet schools. In recent years, community schools and continuation schools have also submitted high-ranking applications. This year, a court school applied for the first time.

In addition to the information provided by the applicant, points are added for schools in districts with Local Control and Accountability Plans (LCAPs) that include terms and actions associated with civic learning. Applicants also earn points for participating in the Judges in the Classroom program, and for creating processes and criteria related to the State Seal of Civic Engagement.

Schools at the highest level, Award of Excellence, receive a visit from California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero in September (Constitution Month), while judges from California Courts present the awards of Distinction, Merit, and Honorable Mention.

Schools honored with the Civic Learning Award of Excellence:

Madera Elementary School , Ventura County

Natomas Pacific Pathways Preparatory Middle School and High School , Sacramento County

John F. Kennedy High School, Orange County

Schools honored with the Civic Learning Award of Distinction:

Ida Jew Academy and Valle Vista Elementary School (IJAVVE) , Santa Clara County

Newton Middle School , Los Angeles County

Yerba Buena High School, Santa Clara County

Schools honored with the Civic Learning Award of Merit:

Daves Avenue Elementary School , Santa Clara County

Workman Elementary School , Los Angeles County

South Junior High School , Orange County

Anaheim High School, Orange County

The following schools earned an Honorable Mention:

Garfield Elementary School , Fresno County

Tarpey Elementary School , Fresno County

Maple Creek Elementary School , Fresno County

Sierra Vista Middle School , Los Angeles County

Sparks Middle School , Los Angeles County

Santiago Charter Middle School, Orange County

Mount Madonna High School , Santa Clara County

Norte Vista High School , Riverside County

Santa Clara High School , Santa Clara County

Cordova High School , Sacramento County

Granite Hills High School, Tulare County

See past award recipients