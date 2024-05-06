Fitzgerald Auto Malls to Celebrate the Opening of New Chambersburg, PA Dealership
The new Dealership in Chambersburg, PA boasts approx. 15,000 square feet of new and used car showroom, service, and parts facilities.
We are proud to have been part of the Chambersburg Township for more than thirty years and to continue that investment in this new facility for the benefit of the community and our people”CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitzgerald Auto Malls, one of the region’s leaders in automotive sales and service, will celebrate the official opening of their new dealership in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
The event, which commemorates the completion of the approximately 15,000 square foot dealership and 5,500 sq. ft. parts department, will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and remarks by Nissan and Toyota executives, as well as executives from Fitzgerald Auto Malls including President Rob Smith and General Manager, Emily Moore. Lunch will follow the ribbon cutting.
“We are proud to have been part of the Chambersburg Township in Franklin County for more than thirty years,” said Rob Smith, president of Fitzgerald Auto Mall “and now we are excited to continue that investment in this new facility for the benefit of the community and our people.”
The evolution of the new Chambersburg dealership began in early April 2023 with the arrival of temporary mobile offices. Demolition of the existing showroom, which was approximately 4,000 sq. ft. and a parts department of approx. 1,700 sq. ft. began on May 9th. By the end of July, footers and the footprint of the new showrooms were defined, the concrete pad was poured, and the first block wall started taking shape.
In August/September, the steel structure came to life and in the Fall of 2023, the dealership was officially under roof. By early March 2024, the trailers were removed, and Fitzgerald Associates moved into the new facility. The dealership will employ over 100 Fitzgerald Associates.
WHAT: Grand Opening of Fitzgerald Auto Malls, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania- Including ribbon cutting and lunch
WHO: Speakers: Jocelyn Cruz, Dealer Operations Manager, NISSAN North America; Pat Laing, Manager, TOYOTA
Central Atlantic Toyota; Rob Smith, President, Fitzgerald Auto Malls
WHEN: Friday, May 10th, 11 a.m.
WHERE: Fitzgerald Nissan Toyota, 1436 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg, PA 1720
About Fitzgerald Auto Mall
In 1966, Jack Fitzgerald founded Fitzgerald's Colonial Dodge in Bethesda, Maryland. From the beginning, the guiding principle of this new dealership was to provide exceptional value in the most comfortable, customer friendly sales and service environment possible. Today, Fitzgerald Auto Mall represents over twenty brands in 26 showrooms in three states. In 2023 Fitzgerald became the largest dealer group in the country to become employee owned. Family founded; Employee owned. That’s the #FitzWay, there’s just no better way to go! www.FitzMall.com
