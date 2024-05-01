Weaver Films to Capture the 10th Annual ALS Soiree'

Weaver Films partners with ALS In Wonderland Foundation's 10th Annual ALS Soiree', May 23 in Little Rock themed, "A World of Pure Imagination."

Weaver Films partners with ALS In Wonderland Foundation's 10th Annual ALS Soiree', A World of Pure Imagination on May 23 in Little Rock. Tickets available now.

As a filmmaker, I am thrilled to be part of such a magical evening supporting the ALS In Wonderland Foundation.” — Brian Weaver

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weaver Films is excited to announce their partnership with the ALS In Wonderland Foundation for the highly anticipated 10th Annual ALS Soiree', themed "A World of Pure Imagination."

The 10th Annual ALS Soiree' is scheduled for May 23, 2024, at the Junior League of Little Rock, promising attendees an unforgettable evening of fashion, entertainment, and philanthropy. Proceeds from the event will support the ALS In Wonderland Foundation in their mission to make a positive impact in the fight against ALS.

With a commitment to storytelling, Weaver Films will capture moments of this anticipated event, from the fashion show to the Wonka-inspired menu to the whimsical decor that transforms the venue into a wonderland of dreams.

"As a filmmaker, I am thrilled to be part of such a magical evening supporting the ALS In Wonderland Foundation," said Brian Weaver, founder of Weaver Films. "Our team is dedicated to capturing the essence of 'A World of Pure Imagination' and showcasing the heartwarming moments shared by attendees as they come together to support this noble cause."

“Thank you to Weaver Films for capturing the wonder and spreading hope for ALS research! Secure your Golden Ticket now and let's create unforgettable memories together,” says ALS In Wonderland Foundation founder Lara Blume McGee.

Inspired by the vision of Lara Blume McGee, who founded the ALS In Wonderland Foundation after losing her father to ALS, the annual ALS Soiree' aims to create awareness and provide support for ALS patients and their families in Arkansas. Each year, McGee and her dedicated team organize the event with a unique theme, offering various programs and services to assist individuals battling ALS and their caregivers.

ALS, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness, paralysis, and respiratory failure. Despite ongoing research, there is currently no cure for ALS.

Guests can secure their Golden Ticket now to be part of this event via https://e.givesmart.com/events/wAF/.

For more information about tickets and sponsorships, please visit www.alsinwonderland.com/goldenticket or contact 501.492.6955.

For inquiries regarding video services, please contact:

Brian Weaver

Owner and Videographer

Weaver Films

Email: weaverfilmsnetwork@gmail.com

For media inquiries about Weaver Films, please contact:

Meredith Corning

PR Agency

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr

Email: meredith@meredithcorning.com



About Weaver Films:

Weaver Films, formerly known as KB Studios, is the brainchild of seasoned filmmaker Brian Weaver based in central Arkansas. With a passion for capturing timeless memories and storytelling through the art of filmmaking, Weaver Films has become a celebrated name in the industry. Committed to delivering exceptional quality and creativity, the studio prides itself on producing captivating narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide.

About Brian Weaver:

Brian Weaver is a versatile artist driven by a passion for crafting unforgettable narratives through videography and music. With a background in video production, music composition, and a specialization in Information Technology, he founded KB Studios in 2017, now transitioned to Weaver Films. Brian's mission is to create timeless memories, serving over a hundred wedding couples and expanding into corporate and fundraiser videography. His artistic journey began as a percussionist and traveling performer before evolving into a successful videographer, showcasing his dedication to excellence in visual and audible storytelling.



About ALS In Wonderland Foundation:

ALS In Wonderland Foundation is dedicated to creating awareness and providing support for individuals and families affected by ALS in Arkansas. Founded by Lara Blume McGee, the foundation offers various programs and services to assist ALS patients and their caregivers during their journey with the disease.

For media inquiries about ALS In Wonderland Foundation, please contact:

Lara Blume McGee

Founder

ALS In Wonderland Foundation

@als_inwonderland

Email: lara@alsinwonderland.com