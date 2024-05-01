Senior Living Expert Advises Seniors To ‘Invest In Themselves’
Although money may not provide warmth at night, investing it in yourself can enhance your experiences and allow you to fully embrace and enjoy life without getting caught up in the minutiae.”SOUTHFIELD, MI, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When discussing retirement priorities, nationally renowned senior living expert Tripp Higgins highlights the importance of community over senior living options and their associated costs.
— Tripp Higgins
Higgins stressed the importance of having a plan and understanding its components. While money isn’t the most important factor, he recommends individuals invest in themselves.
“Although money may not provide warmth at night, investing it in yourself can enhance your experiences and allow you to fully embrace and enjoy life without getting caught up in the minutiae,” Higgins said.
Higgins has collaborated with Presbyterian Villages of Michigan to offer a complimentary virtual presentation discussing the significance of lifestyle and community in retirement planning, scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2024.
To register, visit https://pvm.org/events or call 248.281.2020, ext. 18177 by 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 22nd. Everyone is welcome to join, however registration is required.
With over 25 years in the senior living field, Higgins today is president of MyLifeSite, an online senior living resource providing community-specific profile reports and educational content to help consumers and those who advise them make better-informed decisions about senior living.
