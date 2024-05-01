Ladies Playbook Launches An Exclusive Community Empowering NFL Wives and Families
The secure platform is poised to become the go-to resource for connection, guidance, and support that benefits all aspects of the NFL lifestyle.
My aim is to persist in uplifting and inspiring those within my sphere while empowering women in sports and advocating for holistic well-being across all aspects of life”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 30th, Atoya Burleson, wife of former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson, announced the launch of Ladies Playbook. The launch event included a billboard presentation in Times Square, followed by complimentary hors d'oeuvres, curated cocktails, and dinner being held at Brooklyn Chop House. Conceived from personal experience and years of community connection, Ladies Playbook is a groundbreaking platform designed exclusively for NFL ladies and families to support one another and thrive through life's challenges in professional sports. The event featured many notable attendees in the sports and entertainment space such as CBS Morning co-host Nate Burleson, CBS Broadcast Journalist Gayle King, President of the Turn 2 Foundation Sharlee Jeter, and more.
Provided by event sponsor Barbados Tourism, attendees were treated to appetizers such as Bajan Saturday pickled char grilled shrimp infused with fresh mango and tomatoes and Barbadian seasoned all beef meatballs with scotch bonnet caramelized bacon cream sauce. The dinner selection included an assortment of Oistins fried salmon bites with citrus dill tartar sauce, pan seared molasses sweet chili glazed ribeye with Xo rum reduction, three cheese lobster macaroni pie topped with crispy basil panko, and broccoli infused coconut and bayleaf rice and peas
Attendees also received gift bags from notable sponsors such as Colgate Total, Naked Nutrition, EcoZen, Celestial Silk, Steeped Coffee, DAX Hair Care and Author Christine Howard. This exclusive gathering was aimed to empower and support wives in the NFL to navigate the unique challenges and opportunities they encounter within the professional football community.
"I founded Ladies Playbook to provide support for the significant others of professional athletes during relocation and to cultivate a community where women can connect, share advice, and support each other. My vision and commitment to establishing inclusive environments and fostering opportunities for personal and professional growth stem from my leadership and experiences. My aim is to persist in uplifting and inspiring those within my sphere while empowering women in sports and advocating for holistic well-being across all aspects of life." - Atoya Burleson, CEO of Ladies Playbook
By fostering a robust and resource-rich community, Ladies Playbook is committed to ensuring that every member is empowered and equipped for excellence in and outside the football arena. Whether finding the best local services after a move or sharing and celebrating life's milestones together—the Ladies Playbook community is a circle of strength and encouragement.
To learn more about Ladies Playbook, please visit their website HERE.
To view photos from the event, please click HERE
ABOUT LADIES PLAYBOOK
Ladies Playbook is an exclusive community dedicated to providing support, information, and the connections needed for an NFL family to thrive wherever their football career takes them. We are committed to simplifying the relocation process and ensuring that every woman feels empowered and equipped for success in the sports industry. After spending 11 years in the NFL, Atoya Burleson created this space to help other women find all their needs conveniently in one place. NFL ladies are also welcome to share their thoughts and recommendations as a community.
Olivia Bishop
Tené Nicole Creative Agency
+1 518.330.3835
olivia@tenenicole.com