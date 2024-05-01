NEMIC launches edX’s First MedTech Professional Certificate Program
Program covers comprehensive range of health technology topics, relative to bringing a MedTech device to market
This partnership allows learners from diverse backgrounds to engage with NEMIC's bespoke MedTech education programs like never before.”PROVIDENCE, RI, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC), a premier institution committed to advancing medical innovation, is thrilled to announce its cutting-edge MedTech education program is now accessible to an expanded worldwide audience via edX - a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc.
NEMIC’s program–titled MedTech Fundamentals by NEMIC Virtual Classroom–marks the first ever Professional Certificate Program in MedTech available on edX. As the field of healthcare continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, the inclusion of NEMIC on edX aligns with the platform's mission to make quality education accessible to individuals worldwide.
Founded more than 10 years ago as a joint initiative out of MIT and Harvard, edX has garnered worldwide recognition for its commitment to providing top-tier online education and its evolution of e-learning. Thus, edX serves as an ideal learning platform for NEMIC to share its wealth of knowledge with a broader global audience.
“This is a huge achievement for us. This partnership allows learners from diverse backgrounds to engage with NEMIC's bespoke MedTech education programs like never before,” NEMIC Executive Director Maey Petrie said. “Formulating, and then implementing this curriculum from the ground up has been a years-long project; and to now see it not only available online, but with the far reach of a prestigious online learning platform like edX, is very exciting.”
Researched, developed, and delivered by industry professionals from some of the world's most admired and successful Health Technology Companies, the MedTech Fundamentals Professional Certificate Program follows a typical innovation-to-commercialization process. The first-of-its-kind program not only opens up new opportunities for existing edX learners who simply want to learn about the industry, but it also offers a truly unique education solution in the health technology space, allowing learners across multiple sectors to align skills to advance their medical innovation.
Through interactive video lectures, engaging activities, and downloadable tools, MedTech Fundamentals covers a comprehensive range of health technology topics, relative to bringing a MedTech device to market, including commercial viability; intellectual property & defensibility; regulatory affairs; and more. Learners can gain the skills and practical insights needed to successfully navigate the MedTech space, which is highly regulated by the FDA.
Enrollment for NEMIC's Professional Certificate Program on edX is now open, offering aspiring healthcare entrepreneurs and industry professionals the ability to benefit from NEMIC's expertise at their own pace. The flexible nature of the program allows learners to balance their education with other commitments while gaining critical insights from leaders in the medical device field.
About the New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC)
The New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC) is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit Med Tech Venture Studio located in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. We support local, regional, and global Med Tech entrepreneurs and startups on their path to commercialization through education, advisory services, events, network, and a collaborative innovation center. Learn about NEMIC’s impact here. Founded by Managing Partners, Aidan Petrie and Lydia Shin Schroter in late 2017, NEMIC has decades of combined medical device development and entrepreneurial experience. What makes our work so impactful is our extensive network of local expert advisors and subject matter experts who simplify clinical access, regulatory (FDA) strategy/pathways, and ultimately facilitate connections between early-stage startups and funding sources.
Navigating a regulated industry is hard. NEMIC can help. www.nemic.org
About edX
edX is the global online learning platform that fuels the world’s ambition. edX was developed in 2012 by Harvard and MIT to make the world’s best education available to everyone. Today, as a part of 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects over 83 million people with online learning to meet every professional moment. Together with top-ranked universities and organizations at the forefront of their fields, edX offers thousands of job-relevant programs across nearly every career discipline, from artificial intelligence and robotics to sustainability and public health.
